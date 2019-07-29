Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging Hub Coming to Toronto Pearson Airport

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's climate plan is working for our planet, and it is working for Canadians. Zero-emission vehicles play a key role in our clean energy future. As families continue to make greener choices, Canada is delivering more options for them to drive where they need to go while reducing pollution and making life more affordable.

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $491,000 for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority for an electric vehicle (EV) charging station project at Pearson International Airport.

The project will build a new fast-charging hub to support a fleet of electric shuttle buses at the nation's busiest airport. The project will identify barriers and strategies for electric bus adoption and serve as a model for airports across the country.

This is part of the Government of Canada's $182.5-million investment to build a coast-to-coast charging network for EVs and support other zero- and low-carbon demonstration and deployment projects as well as develop binational (Canada and the United States) codes and standards. Over 800 EV fast chargers are already built or being planned, with hundreds more expected over the next two years.

Through Budget 2019, a further $130 million is being invested in charging infrastructure, and a new incentive, worth up to $5,000, is available for Canadians who purchase or lease an eligible electric or hydrogen-fuelled vehicle.

Canada's climate plan includes over 50 measures to protect the environment and leave a healthier planet for future generations, including actions to protect our oceans, phase out coal-fired electricity, invest in renewables and public transit and reduce plastic pollution. Zero-emission vehicles are a key part of Canada's plan to combat climate change while growing the economy.

"Transportation accounts for almost a quarter of our emissions. Reducing pollution from transportation is essential. Investing in electric vehicles is a practical and effective way for Canada to reduce pollution, fight climate change and make sure we have clean air. Canadians want to be part of the solution to fight climate change by travelling more efficiently. Our government will continue to invest in the infrastructure needed for easy, fast charging and offer purchase incentives for low-emission vehicles — giving Canadians cleaner options on the road."

Catherine McKenna

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

"As the largest airport in the country and an important contributor to Canada's economy, Toronto Pearson appreciates this significant investment in clean technology and electric vehicle innovation. This project compliments Toronto Pearson's ambitious overall environmental goals as we continue to plan, prepare and build to be an airport that our passengers and the country can count on."

Pat Neville

Vice President, Airport Development and Technical Services, Greater Toronto Airports Authority



