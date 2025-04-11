Electors Can Vote on Campus Français

Elections Canada

Apr 11, 2025, 11:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - 

  • Elections Canada is opening 109 Vote on Campus offices at universities and colleges across the country.
  • Electors can visit any of these offices to register and vote in the federal election on Sunday, April 13; Monday, April 14; Tuesday, April 15; and Wednesday, April 16.
  • Any eligible Canadian can vote at a Vote on Campus office; they do not need to be a student. For example, if an elector is away from their riding during the election, they can use the nearest Vote on Campus location.
  • When voting on campus, electors vote by special ballot.
  • To vote on campus, electors must show proof of their identity and address. See the list of accepted ID.
  • Electors are reminded that if they choose to vote on campus, they cannot vote again in the federal election.
    • Elections Canada has measures in place to catch double-voting and will refer any suspected cases to the Commissioner of Canada Elections.
  • International students who do not have Canadian citizenship cannot vote.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

