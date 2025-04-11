GATINEAU, QC, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ -

Elections Canada is opening 109 Vote on Campus offices at universities and colleges across the country.

is opening 109 Vote on Campus offices at universities and colleges across the country. Electors can visit any of these offices to register and vote in the federal election on Sunday, April 13 ; Monday, April 14 ; Tuesday, April 15 ; and Wednesday, April 16 . See the list of Vote on Campus locations.

; ; ; and . Any eligible Canadian can vote at a Vote on Campus office; they do not need to be a student. For example, if an elector is away from their riding during the election, they can use the nearest Vote on Campus location.

When voting on campus, electors vote by special ballot.

To vote on campus, electors must show proof of their identity and address. See the list of accepted ID.

Electors are reminded that if they choose to vote on campus, they cannot vote again in the federal election. Elections Canada has measures in place to catch double-voting and will refer any suspected cases to the Commissioner of Canada Elections.

International students who do not have Canadian citizenship cannot vote.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

