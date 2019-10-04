Electors Can Vote on Campus - 119 Campuses Will Offer Voting and Registration Services Français
Elections Canada
Oct 04, 2019, 13:11 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -
- Elections Canada is opening Vote on Campus offices on 119 university and college campuses across Canada.
- Electors can visit any of these offices to register and vote in the federal election between Saturday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 9.
- When voting on campus, electors will use the special ballot process.
- To register or vote on campus, electors must show proof of identity and address. See the list of accepted ID to vote.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca
