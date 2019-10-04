Electors Can Vote on Campus - 119 Campuses Will Offer Voting and Registration Services Français

News provided by

Elections Canada

Oct 04, 2019, 13:11 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -

  • Elections Canada is opening Vote on Campus offices on 119 university and college campuses across Canada.
  • Electors can visit any of these offices to register and vote in the federal election between Saturday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 9.
  • When voting on campus, electors will use the special ballot process.
  • To register or vote on campus, electors must show proof of identity and address. See the list of accepted ID to vote.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

For election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca

Related Links

http://www.elections.ca

Organization Profile

Elections Canada

You just read:

Electors Can Vote on Campus - 119 Campuses Will Offer Voting and Registration Services

News provided by

Elections Canada

Oct 04, 2019, 13:11 ET