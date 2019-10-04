Electors Can Vote on Campus - 119 Campuses Will Offer Voting and Registration Services

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -

Elections Canada is opening Vote on Campus offices on 119 university and college campuses across Canada .

is opening Vote on Campus offices on 119 university and college campuses across . Electors can visit any of these offices to register and vote in the federal election between Saturday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 9 .

and . See the full list of campus voting locations.

When voting on campus, electors will use the special ballot process.

To register or vote on campus, electors must show proof of identity and address. See the list of accepted ID to vote.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

