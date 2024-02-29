Elections Canada
- Electors in the electoral district of Durham (Ontario) who are not registered can still vote in the by-election on Monday, March 4, 2024. They can register at their polling station on election day.
- To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.
- Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.
- To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including a list of accepted ID, is available online.
- To be eligible to vote in this by-election, an elector must have lived in the electoral district of Durham from Monday, January 29, 2024, to Monday, March 4, 2024.
