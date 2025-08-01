Financial Returns of Registered Political Parties for the Second Quarter of 2025 Now Online Français
Aug 01, 2025, 11:15 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the second quarter of 2025 are now available on Elections Canada's website.
A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return if its candidates for the most recent general election received:
- at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada, or
- at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.
Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:
- contributions from donors
- contributions directed to leadership contestants
- contributions returned to contributors or remitted to the Chief Electoral Officer, and
- transfers received from other political entities.
The financial returns for the second quarter of 2025 cover the period from April 1 to June 30, 2025.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
