Advance voting for the federal by-election in Battle River–Crowfoot ( Alberta ) will take place on Friday, August 8; Saturday, August 9; Sunday, August 10; and Monday, August 11.

) will take place on Friday, August 8; Saturday, August 9; Sunday, August 10; and Monday, August 11. Advance polls are open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In federal by-elections, electors vote at their assigned polling station.

Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

and entering their postal code or by calling 1-800-463-6868. To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.

is online. Electors can also vote early:

At the local Elections Canada office in Battle River–Crowfoot until Tuesday, August 12, 6 p.m. (local time).



By mail, by applying online by Tuesday, August 12, 6 p.m., and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply). If the return envelope is addressed to the local Elections Canada office, they can also drop off their ballot in person at that office before polls close on election day.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Battle River–Crowfoot by-election. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact the local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

