Elections Canada

Aug 06, 2025, 11:07 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - 

  • Advance voting for the federal by-election in Battle River–Crowfoot (Alberta) will take place on Friday, August 8; Saturday, August 9; Sunday, August 10; and Monday, August 11.
  • Advance polls are open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • In federal by-elections, electors vote at their assigned polling station.
  • Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code or by calling 1-800-463-6868.
  • To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.
  • Electors can also vote early:

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Battle River–Crowfoot by-election. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact the local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

