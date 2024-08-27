Elections Canada
Aug 27, 2024, 11:11 ET
Registered electors in Elmwood–Transcona and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun should receive their card by Thursday, August 29, 2024
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -
- Elections Canada is mailing a personalized voter information card to each registered elector in Elmwood–Transcona (Manitoba) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun (Quebec). The card tells electors when and where to vote and has information about the accessibility of their polling place.
- Most electors are already correctly registered and should receive a voter information card in the mail by Thursday, August 29, 2024. There may be delays depending on when polling places are chosen.
- Electors who do not receive a card by Thursday, August 29, 2024, or whose card shows the incorrect information, can register or update their address online or contact the their local elections office. All electors in Elmwood–Transcona and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun can now check if they are registered or register or update their address through the Online Voter Registration Service.
- They can also visit elections.ca and enter their postal code into the Voter Information Service box to find out where they can vote, as well as the location of the local Elections Canada office and of their assigned advance and election day polling stations.
- Electors should contact the Elections Canada office in their riding if:
- the name on their card contains an error
- they receive a voter information card for a deceased person or someone who does not live at their address
- To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The voter information card may be used as proof of address at the polls. Electors must use it with another piece of accepted ID to prove their identity. View the list of accepted ID.
- Electors do not need to bring their voter information card to the polls in order to vote, but we encourage them to do so for faster service.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Elmwood–Transcona and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun by-elections. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
