Election Day Reminders for Electors

The Federal Election Is Today

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 21, 2019

Canadian electors are heading to the polls today.

Electors must vote at their assigned polling station. To find out where to vote, electors can check their voter information card, visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463‑6868.

Every poll across the country is open for 12 hours on election day. The voting hours are staggered, so that most results are available at around the same time on election night.

Voting hours (local time):

Time zone Voting hours



Newfoundland 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.



Atlantic 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.



Eastern 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.



Central (except in Saskatchewan) 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.



Mountain and Saskatchewan 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.



Pacific 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Electors who are not yet registered can register at their polling station when they go to vote. Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate, and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

Electors should bring their voter information card with them along with accepted ID, when they go to vote to make the voting process easier.

Electors must prove their identity and address. They can visit elections.ca to see the list of identification documents or options accepted at the polls, or call

1-800-463-6868 for more information. Preliminary results of the election will be published on elections.ca as soon as they become available.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

