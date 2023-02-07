OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Canada is honoured to be named one of the National Capital Region's Top Employers for the eleventh consecutive year. The award recognizes organizations in the Ottawa-Gatineau area for their exceptional workplaces and leadership in engaging their teams.

Egg Farmers of Canada is honoured to be named one of the National Capital Region’s Top Employers. At the heart of this achievement is the dedication of a passionate team and a commitment to advancing a strong vision of the future. (CNW Group/Egg Farmers of Canada) Logo: National Capital Region's Top Employers 2023 (CNW Group/Egg Farmers of Canada)

"It's a privilege to be among the top employers in our community," said Tim Lambert, Chief Executive Officer of Egg Farmers of Canada. "We have one of the best teams in the world—and it's their collective efforts that allow us to deliver on our mission every day. They have shown tremendous leadership and skill, allowing us to adapt and respond to change all while making significant contributions to Canada's domestic food system."

From implementing initiatives that nurture a shared ownership of workplace culture across the organization, to adopting a hybrid work model and offering staff the latest tools to support collaborative projects, there are many reasons why Egg Farmers of Canada is considered a top employer. This also includes a tailored orientation program for new staff, a comprehensive approach to professional development and opportunities to give back through a volunteer program.

"Our workplace culture is built on shared values and an exceptional level of employee engagement. We empower our management team to foster leadership across their teams and provide regular touchpoints for our staff to offer input and perspective on our approach. These principles are some of the ways we maintain a close connection with our talented people," added Lambert.

This award coincides with a special corporate milestone for Canada's egg farming sector. Egg Farmers of Canada is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a leading agriculture organization. Since the organization was established in 1972, it has been instrumental in delivering a steady supply of fresh, high-quality eggs to Canadians, maintaining world-class animal welfare and food safety standards, supporting community partners and charitable organizations, and drawing on innovation to drive sustainable agriculture practices. At the heart of these many achievements is the dedication of a passionate team and a commitment to advancing a strong vision of the future.

This latest recognition is among a series of honours that reaffirm Egg Farmers of Canada's commitment to its people. The organization has been recognized by Waterstone Human Capital as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, an honour it has held since 2014. Egg Farmers of Canada has also received recognition as an employer that supports and develops young people at the start of their careers.

