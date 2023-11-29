OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Canada has once again been named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ by Waterstone Human Capital. This is the fourth time in a row that the organization has received this award—an honour it has held since 2014. This national program recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for fostering strong corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage and a positive environment.

"It is the hard work of our entire team that we celebrate today and the active role they take in championing an outstanding corporate culture that is built on an approach that prioritizes collaboration, engagement and dialogue," said Drew Black, CEO of Egg Farmers of Canada. "It is this shared commitment to our workplace environment that sets us apart and allows our team to deliver on our mission to be a leader in Canada's agricultural future."

With several previous recognitions to their name, Egg Farmers of Canada is joining a group of top organizations as a Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ Hall of Fame inductee. The award also comes at a time where Egg Farmers of Canada has launched an employee-led Culture Roadmap, which details dozens of initiatives and regular touchpoints that further engage staff and emphasizes the shared ownership of culture across the organization. The Culture Roadmap complements existing programming, such as paid time off to volunteer in the community, a comprehensive benefits package and a tailored approach to professional development, that has earned Egg Farmers of Canada a reputation as an employer of choice.

"This year's winning leaders and organizations actively craft culture in alignment with their purpose and values every day, and help drive culture as competitive advantage," said Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "On behalf of Waterstone Human Capital and our partners, we look forward to celebrating this year's winners and the impact culture is having on their success."

This latest recognition is among a series of honours that underscores Egg Farmers of Canada's commitment to its people. The organization has also been among the National Capital Region's Top Employers for eleven consecutive years and has received recognition as an employer that supports and develops young people at the start of their careers.

