Egg Farmers of Canada recognized as one of Ottawa's Top Employers for nine years straight

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Canada is proud to be named one of the National Capital Region's Top Employers for the ninth consecutive year. This award recognizes employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region and their exceptional workplaces.

"Our approach to employee engagement and human resources complements our vision to be a leader in Canada's food system and in our community," said Tim Lambert, Chief Executive Officer at Egg Farmers of Canada. "It's my belief that knowledgeable and engaged people positively affect the long-term success of our organization. With this in mind, we have shaped our employee-driven programs to empower our team."

Wellness activities, in-house training and tools that help our team members maintain strong connections and collaborate across disciplines are some of the reasons why Egg Farmers of Canada is a top employer. A custom approach to onboarding new staff, personalized professional development opportunities and a solid approach to leadership development are also among the reasons why people at Egg Farmers of Canada thrive. Meanwhile, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization embraced a remote work model, launching virtual lunch and learn sessions and a curated resource centre to further support employees.

"Supporting our team is always our first priority," added Tim Lambert. "With that, our dedicated team is able to continue their essential role of overseeing Canada's egg supply. I am particularly proud of how our team has adapted and responded. They've demonstrated time and again the resilience we've built into our industry, contributing to the strength of Canada's food system."

Based in Ottawa, Egg Farmers of Canada's close to 60 person team—all of whom are experts in their field—oversees national programs and standards, contributes to managing educational programs for farmers and manages innovative research and development programs. The team also plays a key role in promoting egg consumption in Canada and championing sustainable agriculture, helping put egg farming at the forefront of this important movement. A sense of community also permeates the organization, stemming from the leadership of the Egg Farmers of Canada Board of Directors. This community spirit demonstrates itself in a number of ways, from local and global engagement activities to a long history of supporting community partners—donating millions of eggs to food banks and school breakfast programs across Canada.

This latest recognition is among a series of honours that reaffirm Egg Farmers of Canada's commitment to its people. Late last year, Waterstone Human Capital named Egg Farmers of Canada one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for the third time, with the organization holding the award since 2014. Egg Farmers of Canada has also received recognition as an employer that supports and nurtures young people at the start of their careers.

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg producers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

