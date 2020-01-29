Egg Farmers of Canada named a National Capital Region top employer

"Maintaining a strong connection with our staff and encouraging collaboration across the entire organization are important drivers in our ongoing success," says Tim Lambert, Chief Executive Officer at Egg Farmers of Canada. "We take great pride in supporting our team through a holistic approach to human resource management and in maintaining a vibrant and high-preforming environment."

New wellness seminars, an organization-wide leadership development program, volunteer and networking opportunities, unit-led lunch and learn sessions and opportunities for staff to grow their careers are among some of the reasons why Egg Farmers of Canada is a top employer. Through these efforts, the organization has built a reputation as a leader in Canada's agricultural sector and in the Ottawa community.

"We have a passionate team and their commitment is helping the Canadian egg farming industry reach new levels of success," added Tim Lambert. "Their expertise helps our sector innovate, adopt more sustainable practices, market our product and ensures Canadians everywhere have access to fresh, local, high-quality Canadian eggs."

The organization has a long history of adopting new, innovative ideas to make farming more sustainable. From initiatives that reduce their impact on the environment and empower the next generation of leaders to witty marketing campaigns and programs that give farmers a voice—Egg Farmers of Canada is nurturing a bright future for egg farmers from coast to coast to coast.

Earlier this month, Egg Farmers of Canada was named as one of Canada's Top Employer for Young People for a second year in a row. Waterstone Human Capital has named Egg Farmers of Canada one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures since 2014.

