Egg Farmers of Canada launches new national Eggs Anytime marketing platform

Egg Farmers of Canada is changing perceptions about eggs as a breakfast-only food item and shaking up the way Canadians enjoy the product. The creative material, developed by Cossette, takes a humorous approach and features a number of weird situations juxtaposed with eating eggs outside of breakfast. The comparison challenges traditional thinking around meal occasions and underlines that eggs can be the main feature of dishes anytime during the day, on any day of the week.

The campaign marks the first time in a long time the organization is taking such an active approach in promoting eggs for all meal occasions. From a trendy Egg and Mushroom Tartine for lunch to a one-pot Shakshuka dish for dinner, Egg Farmers of Canada is offering a range of quick and easy recipe ideas for your next meal. The campaign features the familiar Get Cracking® brand and will reach Canadians across the country starting this month.

