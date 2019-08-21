Egg Farmers of Canada launches new national Eggs Anytime marketing platform Français
Aug 21, 2019, 05:59 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Canada is excited to announce the launch of the new Eggs Anytime marketing platform. The bold and funny ads show Canadians that 'it's not weird' to have eggs for lunch and dinner. The campaign emphasizes that eggs are a great meal choice, anytime and includes television, online, social media as well as digital out of home ads that use a dayparting strategy to show different meal ideas throughout the day.
"We want to reframe the way Canadians think about eggs," says Judi Bundrock, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Egg Farmers of Canada. "Eggs have long been loved as a breakfast favourite and this campaign is about getting Canadians to question why they can't enjoy eggs at any time of the day. With consumers increasingly looking for whole, healthy protein sources, the new campaign encourages Canadians to enjoy eggs at new meals, including lunch and dinner."
Egg Farmers of Canada is changing perceptions about eggs as a breakfast-only food item and shaking up the way Canadians enjoy the product. The creative material, developed by Cossette, takes a humorous approach and features a number of weird situations juxtaposed with eating eggs outside of breakfast. The comparison challenges traditional thinking around meal occasions and underlines that eggs can be the main feature of dishes anytime during the day, on any day of the week.
The campaign marks the first time in a long time the organization is taking such an active approach in promoting eggs for all meal occasions. From a trendy Egg and Mushroom Tartine for lunch to a one-pot Shakshuka dish for dinner, Egg Farmers of Canada is offering a range of quick and easy recipe ideas for your next meal. The campaign features the familiar Get Cracking® brand and will reach Canadians across the country starting this month.
Visit eggs.ca for more egg recipes, how-to tutorials and inspiration.
About Egg Farmers of Canada
Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg farmers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.
SOURCE Egg Farmers of Canada
For further information: Lauren Botha, Lauren.Botha@citizenrelations.com, 647-914-6080
Share this article