Egg Farmers of Canada congratulates Tim Hortons on extending the Egg Quality Assurance™ certification program to restaurants across Canada with its freshly cracked eggs menu

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Canada applauds Tim Hortons for featuring the Egg Quality Assurance™ (EQA™) certification mark on Tim Hortons advertisements for its freshly cracked eggs menu offerings, now available at restaurants across Canada. These efforts by Canada's largest restaurant chain showcase their commitment to sourcing high-quality, Canadian eggs, and to supporting the Canadian egg farmers who produce them every day to world-class standards.

Freshly cracked eggs menu offerings now available at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada (CNW Group/Egg Farmers of Canada) Tim Hortons Logo (CNW Group/Egg Farmers of Canada)

Tim Hortons advertisements and in-restaurant signage for its freshly cracked eggs menu items such as hot breakfast sandwiches, bagels and wraps made with fresh, high-quality Canadian eggs will feature the EQA™ certification mark.

"We know Canadians value quality ingredients produced right here in Canada, and we are proud to partner with Tim Hortons to strengthen the connection between our farms and their menu items," said Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. "Their commitment to high-quality food and sourcing suppliers, like Canadian egg farmers, that uphold leading food safety and animal welfare standards further reflects their dedication to their customers."

The EQA™ certification mark, developed by Egg Farmers of Canada, is part of an industry-wide program, which includes on-farm inspections and third-party audits. Canada is known for having some of the highest standards in the world for egg safety and quality and the EQA™ certification program verifies that those standards are maintained. For restaurants and retailers, the EQA™ certification mark on egg cartons, menus or product packages gives customers the information they need to enjoy Canadian eggs with added confidence, providing an instantly recognizable sign that their eggs are from Canada and are of the highest quality.

"Tim Hortons is committed to delivering great quality food across our menu and that's really exemplified by our move to using freshly cracked eggs in our restaurant kitchens," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "We're very proud to display the EQA™ mark that signifies our commitment to supporting Canadian egg farmers and sourcing the very best eggs available for our guests to enjoy."

Visit eggquality.ca to find out more about Egg Farmers of Canada's EQA™ certification program.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg producers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages—including lattes, cappuccinos and expressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™—alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.



SOURCE Egg Farmers of Canada

For further information: Elissa Zaks, Senior Public Relations Officer, Egg Farmers of Canada, 343-777-6433, [email protected]

