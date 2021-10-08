To mark the day, Egg Farmers of Canada has created a fun and educational animation , giving us all a taste of Canadian egg farmers' dedication to agricultural sustainability as well as their support of their local communities and their commitment to producing enough eggs to meet Canadian demand, all topped off with a few fun egg facts. Egg Farmers of Canada has also partnered with Canadian chefs and culinary influencers this World Egg Day to encourage everyone to take their taste buds on a journey with globally-inspired recipes that showcase the versatility of eggs.

Canadians' hunger for eggs remains strong. Over the last 14 years, Canada's egg sector has seen per capita egg consumption increase by nearly 40%. To match that demand, Canadian egg farmers produce over 9 billion fresh, local, high-quality eggs, year round.

"Eggs are a staple in kitchens all across the country, and thanks to our dedicated farmers, and the system of supply management, we always have a steady supply of fresh, local, high-quality eggs to meet Canadians' needs", says Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. "Not only that, we recognize the significant contributions egg farmers make to Canadian society and to our nations' food system, which is why this World Egg Day we're celebrating their ongoing commitment and support."

Click HERE to watch the video and click HERE to try your hand at one of these globally-inspired World Egg Day recipes, from some of Canada's best-known chefs and culinary influencers.

Join us in the World Egg Day celebration by sharing how much you love Canadian eggs and egg farmers using the hashtag #WorldEggDay and tagging @eggsoeufs on your favourite social platform.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg producers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

About World Egg Day

World Egg Day is an international celebration on the second Friday of October every year. The day is meant to raise awareness of the nutritional benefits of eggs and the role they play feeding families across the globe. World Egg Day was established at the International Egg Commission conference held in Vienna in 1996. This year, World Egg Day is Friday, October 8, 2021.

