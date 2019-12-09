Egg Farmers of Canada and Food Banks Canada give Canadians the gift of time this holiday season

While the holidays offer a wonderful reason to get into the spirit of giving, the hustle and bustle of the season can sometimes make it difficult to find the time to act on good intentions. With this in mind, the organizations are encouraging Canadians to use recipes that save time in the kitchen, making more time to get back to what matters most: sharing delicious meals with loved ones and supporting those in need.

"More than one million visits are made to food banks across Canada each month and one third of those accessing food bank services are children and youth," says Chris Hatch, CEO of Food Banks Canada. "With the rate of food bank use among single person households hitting a record high, it's more important than ever to take the time to support local services and the millions of Canadians who rely on them."

Community engagement is rooted in the traditions of family farming across Canada, and egg farmers are long-time supporters of food banks—in fact, Egg Farmers of Canada and Food Banks Canada have been partners for more than two decades.

"Each year, our farmers donate more than 1.4 million eggs to food banks across Canada, delivering fresh, nutritious eggs," says Roger Pelissero, third generation egg farmer and Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. "Giving back to our communities is part of what we believe in and we are proud to support Food Banks Canada in their mission to alleviate hunger in our country."

In the spirit of giving back, Egg Farmers of Canada and Food Banks Canada have teamed up with celebrity Chef Ambassadors, Lynn Crawford of Toronto, Craig Flinn of Halifax and Dale Mackay of Saskatoon to create simple, ready-to-make recipes designed to give time back to Canadians.

This year's egg-inspired recipes include Chef Lynn Crawford's decadent Gingerbread Pancakes, Chef Dale Mackay's festive Chocolate Peppermint Thumbprint Cookies and Chef Craig Flinn's delicious Spiced Pear and Rum Raisin Loaf. Each recipe is designed to be quickly whipped up in the kitchen or packaged in an easy-to-create Mason jar as the perfect DIY holiday gift.

Canadians can get involved by sharing their favourite, time-saving, holiday recipes on social media using the #RecipesThatGive hashtag to inspire others and tell us how they are using their time to make a difference in their community by donating food, funds or time to a local food bank. Click here for holiday recipe inspiration and to find out more about getting involved.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg producers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network in Canada. We are a national charitable organization dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. We support a network of provincial associations, affiliate food banks, and food agencies that work at the community level to relieve hunger. Our work is focused on maximizing collective impact, strengthening local capacity, and reducing the need for food banks in order to help create a Canada where no one goes hungry. To learn more, visit www.foodbankscanada.ca.

