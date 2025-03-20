Effective Hiring Starts With Customized Assessments, Says McLean & Company Report

Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company's research highlights how enhancing pre-employment assessments significantly improves hiring success by aligning candidate evaluation with organizational needs and competencies.

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Amid increasing pressure to secure quality hires and mitigate costly hiring mistakes, McLean & Company, a global HR research and advisory firm, has released a comprehensive resource titled Design Pre-Employment Assessments That Improve Hiring Success. The report addresses the critical need to move beyond traditional interviewing techniques to more effectively evaluate candidates' competencies and organizational fit.

McLean & Company’s “Design Pre-Employment Assessments That Improve Hiring Success” research provides HR leaders with a structured approach to creating competency-based assessments that enhance hiring accuracy and candidate experience. By aligning assessments with core and functional competencies, organizations can improve quality of hire, reduce bias, and drive long-term talent success. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

According to McLean & Company's report, poorly designed assessments do more harm than good, highlighting significant gaps in current candidate evaluation methods. The research provides HR professionals with strategies to design in-house, competency-based assessments tailored specifically to organizational culture and role requirements. The firm's research underlines the substantial financial and productivity implications of bad hires, citing that the cost of replacing an employee can be significant, depending on the position. McLean & Company stresses the critical need for precise and dependable hiring practices to avoid unnecessary costs and enhance organizational productivity.

"When organizations design pre-employment assessments thoughtfully and tailor them specifically to roles where they matter most, the benefits are significant. Not only do well-aligned assessments offer candidates a clearer and more authentic picture of their future role, enhancing their overall experience, but they also help hiring teams make confident, unbiased decisions." says Karen Mann, senior vice president, Human Resources Research, Learning & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "Selecting assessment methods based on actual organizational needs – rather than following trends – along with adding engaging elements like gamification, ensures a hiring process that genuinely reflects the company's values and drives meaningful, lasting results."

The firm's resource outlines a structured, four-step approach for HR teams developing effective pre-employment assessments. The steps include:

Determine priority areas: Identify high-impact roles and competencies essential to organizational success, focusing on positions historically difficult to fill effectively.



Design in-house assessments: Create customized assessments that are directly aligned with the necessary competencies and clearly reflective of organizational culture and job realities.



Ensure validity and reliability: Employ rigorous testing and validation methods to confirm assessments accurately predict job performance, are unbiased, and consistently measure desired competencies.



Implement and evaluate: Integrate these assessments strategically into talent acquisition processes and continuously assess their effectiveness in improving hiring decisions and organizational outcomes.

McLean & Company highlights the strategic advantage of using multiple assessment methods, including interactive simulations, dynamic role-play scenarios, and realistic work samples, to gain deeper insight into a candidate's suitability for a role. The firm also suggests incorporating gamification techniques to create a more engaging, positive candidate experience that distinguishes an organization from its competitors, a strategy that is particularly relevant in today's highly competitive talent market. Beyond improved candidate evaluation, McLean & Company's resource demonstrates how competency-based assessments can significantly enhance candidate experiences by providing realistic job previews. The firm explains that this transparency not only boosts candidate engagement but also helps reduce early turnover by aligning candidate expectations with organizational reality.

As organizations navigate a rapidly evolving talent landscape marked by increased competition and changing workforce expectations, the need for precise, objective hiring methods has become paramount. McLean & Company's resource provides organizations with the tools and insights needed to stay competitive by attracting and retaining top talent effectively.

