The organization continues its evolution and reaffirms its commitment to education and prevention in Québec

MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Éduc'alcool is pleased to announce the appointment of Yvan Gendron as Chair of its Board of Directors.

A seasoned public-sector executive and former deputy minister in Quebec's health network, Mr. Gendron joins Éduc'alcool at a time of significant change. As drinking patterns evolve and new research continues to shape our understanding of alcohol and its effects, his appointment reinforces the organization's commitment to advancing its mission.

Éduc’alcool welcomes Yvan Gendron as Chair of its Board of Directors

For more than 37 years, Éduc'alcool has helped Quebecers make informed decisions about alcohol consumption. The organization will continue working with the public, community organizations and policymakers to raise awareness of alcohol related risks and promote responsible consumption through clear, accessible and scientifically grounded information.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Mr. Gendron as Chair of Éduc'alcool," said Sylvain Dupuis, outgoing Chair. "His experience in public administration and his deep understanding of health and prevention issues will be invaluable as the organization continues to evolve. I am confident that he will help advance Éduc'alcool's mission with openness and a sense of balance."

"Mr. Gendron's appointment reflects our commitment to building on Éduc'alcool's role as a leading voice in education and prevention," said Josée Côté, Executive Director of Éduc'alcool. "His leadership, understanding of the stakeholder landscape and appreciation of the nuanced role Éduc'alcool must play in society will help drive meaningful change, encouraging both individuals and organizations to make more informed decisions about alcohol consumption."

For Mr. Gendron, the appointment is an opportunity to contribute to a mission that remains as relevant as ever.

"For several decades, Éduc'alcool has played an important role in the lives of Quebecers. As consumption patterns continue to change, it is essential that the public have access to clear, credible information. I look forward to helping the organization continue its work in a spirit of dialogue and responsibility," said Yvan Gendron, new Chair of the Board of Éduc'alcool.

The appointment comes as Quebec considers modernizing its legislative framework governing alcoholic beverages. In this context, Éduc'alcool will continue contributing to public discussions by emphasizing the importance of prevention.

Éduc'alcool would also like to sincerely thank Sylvain Dupuis for his commitment and contribution to the organization's development over the past several years. Under his leadership, Éduc'alcool continued to advance its mission while undertaking an important reflection on its future direction and growth.

About Éduc'alcool

Éduc'alcool is a Quebec organization dedicated to alcohol education and prevention. Since 1989, it has developed public-awareness campaigns and educational programs that help Quebecers make informed and responsible choices about alcohol consumption. For more information: www.educalcool.qc.ca.

SOURCE Éduc'alcool

Media contact: Sarah Cancino, Communications and Administrative Coordinator, Éduc'alcool, [email protected], (514) 875-7454, ext. 1