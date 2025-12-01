MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - As we enter the most festive month of the year, Éduc'alcool is rolling out its campaign "Self-reflection is the first step to informed choices". First launched in the fall of 2023 under the name "It's a question of setting your own bar", the campaign aims to normalise not drinking and to encourage everyone to reflect on their personal relationship with alcohol.

The 2025 edition promotes introspection, invites people to cultivate curiosity, and places self-reflection at the heart of holiday traditions and consumption habits. It is a timely message during a season when opportunities to celebrate, often with a drink in hand, are plentiful.

"Knowing that the holiday period is strongly associated with alcohol consumption, we invite the population to reflect on their drinking, to stay informed, to choose low-alcohol or alcohol-free beverages, and even to impress their guests with new mocktails," says Josée Côté, Executive Director of Éduc'alcool.

The campaign will run on Radio-Canada platforms until the end of February. Its goal is to reach people across Québec and encourage not only reflection, but also the adoption, or continuation, of informed and mindful drinking habits. To watch the campaign video: "Self-reflection is the first step to informed choices".

As an extension of this initiative, we invite Quebecers to explore Éduc'alcool's full range of tools:

Alternalcohol website: Discover alcohol-free cocktails that pair perfectly with your festive dishes.

The Calcoholator: Track your blood alcohol level before the evening gets ahead of you. Because saying "I feel fine" doesn't always mean "I am fine."

The Standard Drink Server: Learn how much you are actually pouring, depending on the drink type and alcohol content. 0.08 can happen faster than we think.

About Éduc'alcool

For over 35 years, Éduc'alcool has been dedicated to informing and educating Quebecers about the importance of responsible alcohol consumption. As an independent, non-profit organization, Éduc'alcool develops and delivers educational, prevention, and awareness programs aimed at reducing alcohol-related risks and promoting informed choices, as well as a healthy, balanced lifestyle. For more information: www.educalcool.qc.ca.

