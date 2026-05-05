Archway Verdun wins the 2026 Alternalcool Grant

When the art of mocktails becomes a model for an entire industry

MONTREAL, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of the Lauriers de la gastronomie québécoise gala, Éduc'alcool awarded the 2026 Alternalcool Grant (Bourse Alternalcool), to Archway Verdun, highlighting this Montreal establishment's forward-thinking approach to low- and no-alcohol beverage offerings.

Presented by Josée Côté, Executive Director of Éduc'alcool, the grant recognizes establishments that rethink their drink menus to offer a more inclusive, creative experience aligned with the expectations of an evolving clientele.

"Éduc'alcool is proud to award the 2026 Alternalcool Grant to Archway Verdun. This establishment demonstrates that it is possible to offer low- or no-alcohol alternatives while maintaining enjoyment, creativity and the quality of the experience -- and that is exactly what we aim to encourage," said Josée Côté, Executive Director of Éduc'alcool.

Jointly led by Éduc'alcool and Alambika, the grant includes two components: $5,000 awarded by Éduc'alcool to the winning establishment, and $1,500 awarded by Alambika to the person responsible for the project within the establishment.

Following a call for applications, participating establishments were evaluated by a jury of hospitality industry professionals. Among the five finalists selected, the general public had the final say.

Rethinking mocktails as true creations

Since 2019, Archway Verdun has developed an inventive offering of low- and no-alcohol beverages. Botanical mocktails, house-made lemonades, sparkling drinks, house-made syrups and garnishes, tonics, fresh juices, smoothies, non-alcoholic beers and spirits: each creation is crafted with the same care and high standards as alcoholic beverages. The collaboration between bar and kitchen is tight: nothing is left to chance, everything contributes to the experience.

Bars, hotels and restaurants are on the front lines of a profound shift in consumption habits. By integrating low- and no-alcohol options in a coherent and valued way, they send a strong message: alternatives to alcohol belong at the table, and they can be just as appealing as any other beverage.

This evolution in offerings responds to a visible reality: for reasons of health, well-being or simple curiosity, many people want to moderate their consumption without giving up enjoyment, taste or quality of experience.

Following this second edition of the Alternalcohol Grant, Éduc'alcool is launching the 2025–2026 Guide to Alternalcool Establishments. This guide brings together initiatives from establishments that participated in the last two editions and offers a tour of locations across Quebec that are bettering the experience of responsible consumption. To access it, simply complete the form at the bottom of the page.

About the Alternalcool Grant (Bourse Alternalcool)

The Alternalcool Grant is an Éduc'alcool initiative, carried out in partnership with Alambika and awarded as part of the Lauriers de la gastronomie québécoise. It aims to recognize establishments that develop innovative, accessible low- and no-alcohol beverage offerings that are fully integrated into the customer experience.

About Éduc'alcool

For 37 years, Éduc'alcool has been committed to informing and raising awareness among Quebecers about responsible alcohol consumption. This independent, non-profit organization develops educational, prevention and awareness programs aimed at reducing alcohol-related risks and promoting informed choices and a healthy, balanced lifestyle. For more information: www.educalcool.qc.ca.

SOURCE Éduc'alcool

Media contact: Sarah Cancino, Communications and Administrative Coordinator, Éduc'alcool, [email protected], (514) 875-7454, ext. 1