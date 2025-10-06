Éduc'alcool announces the appointment of Josée Côté as Executive Director

A new leadership to carry forward the organization's mission in a time of renewal and modernization

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Éduc'alcool's Board of Directors is proud to announce the appointment of Josée Côté as Executive Director. She officially takes office today, October 6, 2025. This marks a pivotal moment for the organization, which has been recognized for more than 35 years as a pioneer in promoting responsible alcohol consumption in Quebec.

A passionate and dedicated manager, Ms. Côté brings with her a rich and diverse background. She has worked across the non-profit, academic, entrepreneurial and political sectors. Known for her dynamism and collaborative leadership style, she has demonstrated an ability to mobilize strategic partners and guide – even transform – organizations in a variety of contexts.

Before joining Éduc'alcool, Ms. Côté served as Executive Director of Nautisme Québec, where she led a strategic planning process, developed strong partnerships, and supported the organization's growth. She previously held the role of Vice-President at Concept Immo-Urbain, overseeing large-scale real estate projects, and contributed to teaching and research as a lecturer and Research Ethics Officer at Université de Montréal. She has also served on several boards of directors during her career and co-founded an influencer marketing company, which she led for 15 years.

Her career is also marked by strong civic engagement: a candidate for mayor of Lachine in 2021, she also served as municipal councillor in Saint-Laurent-de-l'Île-d'Orléans (2009-2013), where she oversaw several local development initiatives.

A member of the Ordre des administrateurs agréés du Québec, Ms. Côté graduated with distinction from Université Laval with a master's degree in industrial relations. She also completed doctoral coursework in the same field at Université de Montréal.

"I am honoured to be joining Éduc'alcool at this decisive moment in its history. I intend to put my experience to work to amplify the organization's impact, develop innovative initiatives, and ensure that Éduc'alcool continues to inspire informed choices across Quebec society," said Josée Côté.

Continuing the momentum of transformation

The arrival of Josée Côté comes as Éduc'alcool undergoes a period of strategic transition. Building on over three decades of expertise, the organization is evolving its initiatives to remain aligned with changing consumption behaviours. This year, Éduc'alcool is focusing its efforts on supporting specific audiences in their journey toward responsible consumption: bars and restaurants, the business community, and post-secondary students. This shift also reflects the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors, who are actively contributing to Éduc'alcool's aspirations for 2025-2026.

Having strengthened its governance, the organization's priorities now include consolidating its achievements and expanding its partnerships. Its mandate will notably focus on:

Ensuring financial sustainability through diversified funding sources;

Supporting its credibility;

Renewing alliances with key stakeholders such as public health authorities and government partners.

Through these efforts, Éduc'alcool aims to continue positioning itself as a leading voice in the promotion of responsible alcohol consumption.

"We are very pleased to welcome Josée Côté as Executive Director of Éduc'alcool. Her versatility, strategic vision, and ability to build bridges across diverse sectors are tremendous assets for the organization," said Sylvain Dupuis, Chair of the Board of Directors.

About Éduc'alcool

For over 35 years, Éduc'alcool has been dedicated to informing and educating Quebecers about the importance of responsible alcohol consumption. As an independent, non-profit organization, Éduc'alcool develops and delivers educational, prevention, and awareness programs aimed at reducing alcohol-related risks and promoting informed choices, as well as a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

