Eduardo Elsztain Increases Strategic Investment in Argenta Through C$2.5 Million Private Placement

TSX-V:AGAG

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (OTCQB: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") further to its press release of May 2, 2025 announcing a C$5 million strategic investment (the "Initial Investment") by Eduardo Elsztain, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Elsztain has elected to exercise his pro-rata equity participation rights (the "Pro Rata Rights") under an Investor Rights Agreement, which was entered into with the Company concurrently with the Initial Investment.

The Pro Rata Rights are being exercised following the announcement by the Company of a bought deal private placement financing on July 24, 2025 and July 25, 2025 (the "Private Placement"). An entity controlled by Mr. Elsztain will invest in Argenta on the same pricing and terms as the Private Placement and purchase 6,250,000 units (the "Units") at $0.40 per Unit for a total investment of C$2,500,000 (the "Pro Rata Investment"), separate and apart from the Private Placement. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.60 at any time on or before that date which is 36 months after closing of the Pro Rata Investment.

Joaquin Marias, Chief Executive Officer of Argenta stated, "We are very pleased that Mr. Elsztain's group has elected to increase their strategic investment in Argenta. This significant commitment reflects their confidence in our vision and the immense potential of our El Quevar project."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Pro Rata Investment for the exploration and advancement of the Company's 100% owned El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Pro Rata Investment is expected to close concurrently or shortly after the Private Placement on or about August 12, 2025.

Securities issued pursuant to the Pro Rata Investment will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and are subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ARGENTA SILVER CORP.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver—a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies—while building a lasting and successful company.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX-V nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the structure and terms of the Pro Rata Investment, the anticipated closing date of the Pro Rata Investment, the intended use of proceeds of the Pro Rata Investment, and the approval of the Pro Rata Investment by the TSX-V.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the Pro Rata Investment may not close as currently contemplated, or at all; exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.

For further information: For further information, please contact: Vanessa Bogaert, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications, Tel: 604-721-7773