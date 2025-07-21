Argenta Silver Drills 533 g/t Silver over 20.20 meters, including 3,549 g/t Silver over 1.00 meter from its Inaugural Drill Program at El Quevar

TSX-V: AGAG

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (OTCQB: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to report the first batch of assay results from its ongoing 2025 winter diamond drilling program at the 100% owned El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina. The first drill holes completed by the Company on the El Quevar Project have delivered wide, high-grade silver intersections, and results from additional sampling of historic drill core confirms upside for resource expansion. Surface rock sampling from underexplored areas on the property have returned multiple high-grade silver results highlighting the growth potential of new mineralized zones.

Highlights

QVD-410 delivers 533 g/t Ag over 20.20 meters, including 1,320 g/t Ag over 4.00 m (which includes 3,549 g/t Ag over 1.00 m ), plus 484 g/t Ag over 5.00 m , and 805 g/t Ag over 3.20 m .





including 1,320 g/t Ag over (which includes 3,549 g/t Ag over ), plus 484 g/t Ag over , and 805 g/t Ag over . QVD-409 validates continuity with 309 g/t Ag over 26.00 meters, including 713 g/t Ag over 8.25 m , which also includes 1,169 g/t Ag over 2.50 m , plus a shallow 1.00 m with 1.22 g/t Au.





including 713 g/t Ag over , which also includes 1,169 g/t Ag over , plus a shallow with 1.22 g/t Au. QVD-408 step-out success: 112 g/t Ag over 19.20 meters , including 408 g/t Ag over 2.20 m and 105 g/t Ag over 7.00 m , extending the high-grade zone 50 m to the southeast.





, including 408 g/t Ag over and 105 g/t Ag over Historic core sampling: new sampling of un-assayed historic drill core now assayed, returning up to 602 g/t Ag over 3.00 m including 882 g/t Ag over 1.00 m . 35 % of historical drilling (~ 38,000 m) has been cut and assayed, leaving some 66,000 m of core unanalyzed and available at a low cost for potential resource expansion.



new sampling of un-assayed historic drill core now assayed, returning up to (~ 38,000 m) has been cut and assayed, leaving some 66,000 m of core unanalyzed and available at a low cost for potential resource expansion. Surface sampling exceeds analytical upper detection limit of 20,000 g/t Ag for a single rock grab sample, with additional surface rock grab samples of 16,145 g/t and 6,004 g/t Ag across the new Quevar South targets.

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Joaquin Marias, CEO, President and Director of Argenta Silver Corp. commented: "The wait is over. While silver spot prices are on the verge of new record highs, our first batch of results is here, a true statement of El Quevar's potential to deliver unparalleled results. Since the company's inception, our approach has been laser–focused on creating sustainable value for our stakeholders. With assays returning 533 g/t Ag over 20.20 m in a drill intercept, a surface rock-chip sample topping 20,000 g/t Ag and legacy core that has been sampled for the first time returning positive high-grade silver results, we've only just begun to unlock the true potential of this high–grade silver system. Expect more results from the ongoing exploration program."

2025 Winter Drilling Program Results – First Group of Results

Drilling kicked off in late May as part of a fully funded 4,000 m winter campaign designed to confirm known high–grade zones, step out along strike, and test new targets. Assays from the first three drill holes have been received, with results for the remaining holes expected by mid-August and mid-September.

Of the three holes with assays in hand:

One step–out hole (QVD-408) extended the known mineralized footprint by 50 m to the southeast , an area previously untested by historical drilling which was recently highlighted by Argenta's technical team to have potential. This result supports follow–up drilling in upcoming programs and encourages the company to test the extensions of the current deposit for further step-outs.





, an area previously untested by historical drilling which was recently highlighted by Argenta's technical team to have potential. This result supports follow–up drilling in upcoming programs and encourages the company to test the extensions of the current deposit for further step-outs. Two confirmation holes (QVD–409 and QVD–410) intersected multiple, broad high–grade silver intervals within the Yaxtché Deposit, providing fresh material to document alteration, lithology and the consistent high–grade silver character of the mineralization.

Highlighted intercepts from these 3 drillholes* (see Table 1):

QVD-408 [step-out drillhole to southeast of the Yaxtché deposit]: 112 g/t Ag over 19.20 m ; including 408 g/t Ag over 2.20 m , and 105 g/t Ag over 7.00 m ( which includes 2.00 m containing 0.30 g/t Au ), and 108 g/t Ag over 2.00 m .





[step-out drillhole to southeast of the Yaxtché deposit]: ; including and which includes ), and . QVD-409 [confirmation hole]: 309 g/t Ag over 26.00 m ; including 244 g/t Ag over 2.00 m , and 180 g/t Ag over 2.10 m , and 461 g/t Ag over 14.75 m which includes 713 g/t Ag over 8.25 m with a shorter intercept of 2.50 m containing 1,169 g/t Ag. The hole also intercepted 1.22 g/t Au over 1.00 m at shallow depths from 22 to 23 m deep.





[confirmation hole]: ; including , and , and which includes with a shorter intercept of The hole also intercepted at shallow depths from 22 to deep. QVD-410 [confirmation hole]: 533 g/t Ag over 20.20 m , including 1,320 g/t Ag over 4.00 m (which includes 1.00 m containing 3,549 g/t Ag), and including 484 g/t Ag over 5.00 m , and 805 g/t Ag over 3.20 m .

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

The results from the three drill holes received to date as well as the surface rock sampling validate the Company's existing resource model and underscore the untapped potential at El Quevar. They confirm the high-grade, pure silver character of the mineralization and reinforce the need of systematic exploration when less than 3% of the property has seen modern exploration.

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

2025 Surface Sampling Results – First 2025 Batch

Surface exploration work started on January 3, 2025 (see news release of January 6, 2025), leading Argenta to submit approximately 1,000 soil samples and over 400 rock chip samples for laboratory analysis. Rock sampling primarily targeted the "Mani", "Andrea", "Rosa", and "Argentina" exploration areas. Soil samples were systematically collected using a grid pattern, with 200x200-meter and 100x100-meter spacing, and infill sampling at 50x50 meters to ensure comprehensive coverage of the Quevar South central zone.

With numerous rock chip surface assays still pending from the laboratory, initial results already reveal multiple high–grade silver values. More than twenty rock chip samples returned grades above 150 g/t Ag, including several exceeding 1,000 g/t Ag. Notably:

Sample 81701 [rock grab sample]: 6,004 g/t Ag

[rock grab sample]: Sample 101128 [rock grab sample]: 16,145 g/t Ag

[rock grab sample]: Sample 101125 [rock grab sample]: reached the analytical upper detection limit of 20,000 g/t Ag

Although these high values do not reflect the deposit's average grade, they clearly demonstrate the strong potential of the El Quevar mineral system.

Meanwhile, analytical results from the soil sample grid have revealed new areas with anomalous silver values, including soil samples reaching 147 g/t Ag and 296 g/t Ag.

By integrating these results with historical data from previous operators, Argenta has identified multiple new areas with highly anomalous values in silver and pathfinder elements that will guide our technical team to define future drill targets.

The findings from the expanded surface soil geochemistry program indicate the potential of a significantly larger mineralized system at El Quevar beyond the current resource. The well-defined silver zone demonstrates strong continuity, while newly identified gold anomalies reveal promising new exploration targets that were historically underexplored. Importantly, these zones have seen minimal drilling, representing substantial untested exploration potential.

Historical Drill Core Sampling Results and Phase 1 Results

Phase 1 of the 2025 Exploration Program at El Quevar (see news release from May 14, 2025) represented Argenta's first systematic evaluation of the project, targeting altered and mineralized structures with anomalous geochemical, spectral and geophysical signatures. The principal aim in the Quevar South area was to refine the geological model by reinterpreting and remodeling existing historical data, and then backing it up with new, systematically collected surface samples, detailed structural mapping and re-logging and validation of legacy core logs. These efforts have confirmed the strong potential for additional high–grade silver and gold mineralization in untested targets beyond the Yaxtché deposit.

A key opportunity lies in the fact that only about 35 % of historical drilling (~ 38,000 m) has been cut and assayed, leaving some 66,000 m of core unanalyzed and available at a low cost for potential resource expansion. To kick–start this, Argenta sampled a portion of the unanalyzed Yaxtché drill holes (25 holes in total) and returned significant silver mineralization in five holes, with a standout intercept of 882 g/t Ag over 1.00 m and an average grade of roughly 226 g/t Ag across those samples.

Particularly elevated silver grades were identified in the following drillholes:

QVD-117 [additional sampling from historical drillhole]: 148 g/t Ag over 1.00 m , and 134 g/t Ag over 2.00 m , including 212 g/t Ag over 1.00 m ; both intercepts in oxide zone.





[additional sampling from historical drillhole]: , and , including ; both intercepts in oxide zone. QVD-134 [additional sampling from historical drillhole]: 132 g/t Ag over 4.00 m ; in oxide zone.





[additional sampling from historical drillhole]: ; in oxide zone. QVD-211 [additional sampling from historical drillhole]: 144 g/t Ag over 6.00 m ; including 214 g/t Ag over 2.00 m and 215 g/t Ag over 1.00 m .





[additional sampling from historical drillhole]: ; including and . QVD-273 [additional sampling from historical drillhole]: 194 g/t Ag over 6.00 m , including 230 g/t Ag over 2.00 m , and 311 g/t Ag over 2.00 m .





[additional sampling from historical drillhole]: , including , and . QVD-362 [additional sampling from historical drillhole]: 255 g/t Ag over 10.00 m , including 175 g/t Ag over 2.00 m , and 603 g/t Ag over 3.00 m which includes 882 g/t Ag over 1.00 m .

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Webinar

Please join CEO Joaquin Marias for a live webinar on Monday July 21st at 1pmET/10amPT. A live Q&A will follow an initial discussion. Register here to secure your spot: https://6ix.com/event/argenta-silver-drills-533-gt-silver-over-2020-meters

About El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3 % of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high–voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de–risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest. One of the objectives of the 2025 Winter Drilling Program is to specifically target and expand these high-grade Yaxtché zones.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

QAQC Statement

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.

All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.

The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was diamond-sawn on-site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to Alex Stewart Laboratories' (ASI) sample preparation facilities in Jujuy, and forwarded to their facility in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.

Soil samples were prepared by drying and sieving to minus 80 mesh. Rock chip and diamond drill core samples were dried and then underwent 2 stage crushing to 80% passing minus 10 mesh before collecting a 600 gram split that was pulverized to 90% passing -140 mesh. A 200 gram split is sent for analysis and the remaining 400g is archived. All samples were analyzed for gold using a fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 39 elements by 4 acid, ICP-OES on a 0.2-gram sample. Soils were also analyzed for mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram. Overlimit silver was determined by a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish and over limit lead, zinc and copper were determined by ICP_OES using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.2-gram sample.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver — a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.,

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the Company's disclosure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar project; potential for resource expansion and significantly larger mineralization beyond the current resource; further results from on-going exploration and evaluation of assays.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

