Argenta Silver Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$10 Million

TSX-V: AGAG

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (OTCQB: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud"), as sole underwriter and bookrunner, pursuant to which Red Cloud has agreed to purchase for resale 25,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.40 per Unit (the "Offering Price") on a "bought deal" basis in a private placement for gross proceeds of approximately C$10,000,000 (the "Underwritten Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one- half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.60 at any time on or before that date which is 36 months after the Closing Date (as herein defined).

The Company will grant to Red Cloud an option, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date, to purchase for resale up to an additional 5,000,000 Units at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately C$2,000,000 (the "Over-Allotment Option"). The Underwritten Offering and the securities issuable upon exercise of the Over-Allotment Option shall be collectively referred to as the "Offering".

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the exploration and advancement of the Company's 100% owned El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered: (a) by way of private placement in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws; (b) in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, by way of private placement pursuant to the exemptions from the registration requirements provided for under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"); and (c) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction. The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering to purchasers in Canada will be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about August 12, 2025 or such other date as the Company and Red Cloud may agree (the "Closing Date"). Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V").

About the El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3 % of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high–voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de–risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest. One of the objectives of the 2025 Winter Drilling Program is to specifically target and expand these high-grade Yaxtché zones.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver — a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

For further information: For further information, please contact: Tel: 604-609-6110