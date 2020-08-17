Edmontonians in Beirut to Coordinate Humanitarian Efforts After Devastating Explosion

They are travelling on behalf of the Humanitarian Coalition and will be joined by Paramount Fine Foods owner Mohamad Fakih.

Daniel Hassan from Islamic Relief says:

"Our friends and family in Lebanon have been struck with a devastating loss that will no doubt exacerbate the already existing crisis they've been struggling with. Our local Edmonton community did not hesitate to respond with love and care. We decided to go to Lebanon to assist in the delivery of emergency aid to those affected by the devastating explosion that occurred on the 4th of August."

The Canadian government is matching all donations received through the Humanitarian Coalition and its member agencies up to 5 million dollars.

Staff from Islamic Relief Canada and CARE Canada are part of the team travelling to Beirut and are available for media interviews in English, French and Arabic.

The Humanitarian Coalition brings together leading aid organizations to provide Canadians with a simple and effective way to help during international humanitarian disasters. The following agencies are members of the Humanitarian Coalition: Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, Care Canada, Doctors of the World, Humanity & Inclusion, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children, and World Vision.

