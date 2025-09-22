Edmontonians come together to haul a WestJet Q400 aircraft in support of Canadian families in need of medical care far from home

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet joins more than 100 participants across eight teams to haul a 67,000-pound WestJet Q400 aircraft raising $30,000 to support Canadians who require travel to access medical care far from home.

Edmonton is hauling for a good cause! WestJet and Hope Air host second annual Haul for Hope Event at Edmonton International Airport (YEG) (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"WestJet is proud to partner with Hope Air for the second consecutive year to host today's Haul for Hope Event in Edmonton, one of our key focus cities," said Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director of Alliances and Airport Affairs. "The overwhelming turnout at today's event is a testament to the transformative impact of WestJet's partnership with Hope Air and incredible community support that reinforces our shared commitment to supporting Canadians as they travel to receive vital medical care."

"Haul for Hope is more than a show of strength—it's a show of solidarity. Today's incredible turnout in Edmonton demonstrates how deeply this community cares about ensuring no Canadian is left behind when it comes to accessing medical care. Thanks to the dedication of our partners like WestJet, YEG, and the generosity of the teams and supporters who joined us, more patients will be able to travel to receive the treatment they need, when they need it most," said Mark Rubinstein, CEO of Hope Air.

Since 2007, WestJet and Hope Air have partnered to provide 24,000 flights for Canadian families in need of medical care and has helped to fundraise thousands of dollars for Hope Air through the gift of flight, signifying the transformative impact of this partnership.

"We are delighted to once again host Haul for Hope at YEG, in partnership with WestJet and Hope Air," said Myron Keehn, President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG). "Our airport plays a vital role in ensuring patients needing medical care can seamlessly access health services across the country. Today's event brought our community together to open skies for hope, health and a lifeline to medical care, no matter how far from home they must travel."

