OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada (EDC) and its Board of Directors welcome the Government of Canada's appointment of Alison Nankivell as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 5, 2025.

"We are delighted to welcome Alison Nankivell as our new President and CEO," said Vivian Abdelmessih, Chair of EDC's Board of Directors. "Alison's knowledge and passion for EDC's mission and her proven leadership abilities will be critical as we navigate today's complexities in the global trade environment. We are confident that under Alison's guidance, EDC will continue to support the international expansion and success of Canadian companies."

Ms. Nankivell has more than 25 years of experience in international investments and finance, strategic planning, and leading high performing teams through transformation, all of which will be invaluable as EDC continues evolving to meet Canadian businesses' changing needs. She joins EDC from MaRS Discovery District, where she served as CEO. Prior to her role with MaRS, Ms. Nankivell held progressively senior investment and leadership roles at EDC and EDC's sister financial crown corporation, BDC.

"I'm truly honoured to have been offered this opportunity to lead EDC and fortunate to be joining such a great team after a tremendous experience at MaRS," added Ms. Nankivell.

Ms. Abdelmessih also took the opportunity to express her gratitude to Mairead Lavery, EDC's outgoing President and CEO, for her exceptional leadership and dedication over the past six years. "Mairead's vision and commitment have significantly expanded EDC's impact and relevance to Canadian companies. Her efforts in promoting sustainable and responsible business practices have set a high standard for the organization," said Ms. Abdelmessih.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca .

