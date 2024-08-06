$135,000 awarded to post-secondary students demonstrating high levels of academic achievement and a

commitment to community service

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada (EDC) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2024 Youth Education scholarships.

Twenty students received the International Business Scholarship, and for the second year, seven students from equity-seeking communities were awarded the Community Leadership Scholarship —all scholarships are in the amount of $5,000. In addition to strong academic standing, the Community Leadership recipients demonstrate dedication to the advancement of their communities through extra-curricular and volunteering. Representatives from six of EDC's Employee Resource Groups (ERG) were part of the scholarship nomination and selection committee. In addition, a seventh scholarship recognizes Ukrainian students for academic excellence.

Since 2000, more than $2 million and 600 scholarships have been awarded through the Youth Education Program. All recipients are eligible to apply for EDC's work term and co-op placements for students and new graduates. Mentorship and additional learning opportunities are also available through the various ERGs.

The 2024 recipients of the Community Leadership Scholarship are:

Aliyanna Gordon , Black Community Leader ( Saint Mary's University )

, Black Community Leader ( ) Cogie Cogan , 2SLGBTQI+ Community Leader ( Western University -Huron University)

, 2SLGBTQI+ Community Leader ( -Huron University) Jolie Gan , Indigenous Community Leader ( University of Toronto )

, Indigenous Community Leader ( ) Raissa Amany , DiversAbility Community Leader ( University of Ottawa )

, DiversAbility Community Leader ( ) Valentina Guerra Pinilla , Latin+ Community Leader ( Brock University )

, Latin+ Community Leader ( ) Vanessa Chu Scrimini , Future Leader ( Simon Fraser University )

, Future Leader ( ) Solomiia Oleksandra Servetnyk, Ukrainian Empowerment ( University of Manitoba )

The 2024 recipients of the International Business Scholarship are:

Habiba Mohammad , University of Manitoba

, Selena Yang , University of British Columbia

Kristen McFarlane , Queen's University

, Queen's University Juliana Totoni , York University

, Elinam Havor-Nutogo , Carleton University

, Ludovic Pelletier , Université de Sherbrooke

, Université de Mohit Bhabak , University of Waterloo

, Gurpartap Singh Thap , University of Waterloo

, Mitchell Chan , Brock University

, Erin Hayley Work , Queen's University

, Queen's University Dharmil Patel , University of Manitoba

, Martin Glikman , University of Manitoba

, Ellen Moroz , Carleton University

, Sebastian Martin Hidalgo Flores , Simon Fraser University

, Elisa Sienna Echelli , Simon Fraser University

, Ella Jade Ostrikoff-Pereplitz , University of Victoria

, University of Victoria Jordan Lok , Simon Fraser University

, Avleen Kaur , University of Manitoba

, Eloise Gagne , Université de Sherbrooke

, Université de Colin Ryan Bazin, University of Manitoba

Quotes

"Congratulations to this year's scholarship recipients, all of whom were selected based on their academic performance, extracurricular achievements and demonstrated leadership within their communities. International trade is enriched by having future leaders of diverse backgrounds—which is why EDC will continue to invest in a diverse group of students who will have a significant impact on shaping Canada's business landscape and economy." Mairead Lavery, President and CEO, EDC

"As one of the first women in five generations of my family to attend university, I am deeply honoured to receive EDC's scholarship for Black leadership. It empowers me to uplift Black excellence by paving the way for ambition and inspiration, not just for myself, but for the many other Black youth in my community. This opportunity will enable me to achieve my aspirations in the business world, and I am profoundly grateful for EDC's support in this achievement." Aliyanna Gordon, Black Community Leader Scholarship recipient

"With the EDC scholarship, I've had my achievements recognized and this serves as an amazing step on my journey towards a successful career in the world of business! The funding is absolutely crucial and can help reduce the financial burden of university, allowing me to focus solely on fulfilling my academic and career aspirations. I'm hoping to leverage this opportunity in the future and continue to make a difference in my community and beyond. This is the perfect motivation—thank you so much to EDC and I'm looking forward to a brighter future!" Mohit Bhabak, International Business Scholarship recipient

