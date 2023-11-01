November is Eczema Awareness Month, and members of the eczema community are being encouraged to raise their voices to affect change.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - November is Eczema Awareness Month, and Eczema Society of Canada (ESC) is working to change perceptions around eczema with its #ItchingForChange initiative. This year, ESC is asking eczema sufferers and their caregivers to join ESC to help raise awareness about the impact of the condition and the need for improved care by sharing their stories. The campaign will help Canadians better understand the burden of living with eczema and managing this complex condition.



Eczema is an umbrella term for many forms of dermatitis, the most common of which is atopic dermatitis (AD), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that can be intensely itchy and flare up as painful rashes that can crack, ooze, and bleed. Eczema can impact all parts of daily life for sufferers and their families by affecting sleep, productivity at work/school, and relationships. Sufferers report that the condition can be very burdensome to live with, yet the impact is often underestimated. Patients and caregivers are also left suffering as treatments can be inadequate, and wait times to see a specialist can be long.



"Eczema and AD are very common among Canadians; however, the condition is often minimized and perceived as just dry skin," says Amanda Cresswell-Melville, Executive Director of ESC. "For many sufferers, eczema is a complex condition to live with and manage. This November, ESC wants to change perceptions about eczema and the profound impact it can have on daily living."



Dermatologist and ESC medical contributor Rachel Asiniwasis, MD, FRCPC, FAAD tells us, "Eczema is a public health crisis that is often underrecognized. I see many patients suffering from life-altering eczema with skin changes such as open wounds; they are not sleeping well, and often deal with secondary infections among other impacts. Trying to manage this complex condition can have a profound impact on quality of life. Continued multistakeholder efforts are needed to address these burdens and improve patient outcomes."

"The itch and lack of sleep from eczema can really take a toll on your life. It affects people's mental health, emotional well-being, and self-esteem.", says Tanya, a lifelong eczema sufferer and volunteer of ESC. Tanya has a child who also suffers with eczema, "It breaks my heart to see my child scratch and scratch until he bleeds. He's always so tired and irritable, and he'll say 'Mama, I'm so itchy. I scratched a lot, is there blood?' How sad is that? The impact of AD, the debilitating itch, is a lot for children to bear."

According to surveys conducted by ESC, Canadians living with AD have reported the following:

87% of adult respondents with moderate-to-severe AD say their daily life is negatively impacted by their AD 1

79% of adult respondents with moderate-to-severe AD experience loss of sleep due to their AD 1

46% of adult respondents with moderate or severe AD describe their itch as debilitating 2

78% of adult respondents with moderate-to-severe AD report that they have lived without adequate treatment for a year or longer1

The eczema community is encouraged to raise their voices along with ESC this month. To assist with story creation, ESC has created resources with helpful tips. To access the tips and learn more about how to get involved in the #ItchingForChange initiative, visit https://eczemahelp.ca/what-can-i-do/ or contact ESC at [email protected] for help.

For anyone interested in learning more about eczema and helping to improve awareness and understanding this awareness month, visit eczemahelp.ca/itchingforchange.

References: i. Eczema Society of Canada. Atopic Dermatitis Quality of Life Report: Moderate-to-Severe Disease. 2016/2017 Survey Results. Accessed Aug 8, 2023: https://eczemahelp.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ESC_QUALITY_OF_LIFE_REPORT_2017.pdf. ii. Eczema Society of Canada. Itch in Atopic Dermatitis. 2021 Survey Report. Accessed Aug 8, 2023: https://eczemahelp.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/ESC-Itch-in-Atopic-Dermatitis-Survey-Report-2021-FIN.pdf.

About the Eczema Society of Canada :

The Eczema Society of Canada is a registered Canadian charity dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians living with eczema. Its mandate is to provide education, support, awareness, advocacy, and research. To learn more, visit www.eczemahelp.ca.

SOURCE Eczema Society of Canada

For further information: Hilary Lawton, [email protected]