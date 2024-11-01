November is Eczema Awareness Month, and monuments from coast to coast are lighting up blue for eczema awareness

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - November is Eczema Awareness Month, and Eczema Society of Canada (ESC) has secured monuments and landmarks across Canada to light up blue to "shine a light" on the burden and impact of eczema and atopic dermatitis (AD).

Eczema is an umbrella term for many forms of dermatitis. The most common is atopic dermatitis (AD), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that can be intensely itchy and flare up as painful rashes that can crack, ooze, and bleed. It can significantly impact all parts of daily life for sufferers and their families by affecting sleep, productivity at work/school, and relationships.

"Eczema and AD are very common among Canadians; however, the condition is often minimized and perceived as just dry skin," says Amanda Cresswell-Melville, Executive Director of ESC. "By blanketing Canada in blue light during the month of November, we hope to unite our community and bring awareness to the burden of eczema and the need for better care and fair access to treatments."

"Dealing with severe eczema as a teenager was isolating and painful. The stress triggered debilitating flares worsening my symptoms, making school unbearable," says Kyle, a young man living with severe eczema. "I faced bullying, sinking into a deep depression so bad that I was unable to attend school. Eczema was something I had to accept as a part of my life. I'm sharing my story this month because I want others struggling with eczema to know they're not alone. I also want to help break the stigma of eczema and advocate for better care and treatments."

"As a parent, witnessing Kyle's journey with eczema has shown me firsthand the emotional and physical toll it can take," says Kyle's mom and eczema advocate, Jenn. "Eczema Awareness Month is crucial because it shines a light on a condition that affects so many, helping to educate and support individuals and families. Together, we can foster greater understanding and empathy, ensuring no one feels alone in their skincare challenges."

To view the list of participating monuments lighting up blue throughout November to raise awareness, visit eczemahelp.ca/shiningalight. ESC invites Canadians to visit their local landmarks and share photos on social media with the hashtag #ShiningALightonEczema.

Here are some fast facts on eczema:

Eczema is typically characterized by dry, itchy skin that can crack, ooze, bleed, and become rough and/or thick in texture.

Eczema is often described as red; however, this is more common in lighter skin tones. In deeper skin tones, there may be no redness. Instead, it may appear purplish, grayish, red-brown, or dark brown.

Eczema is a chronic, recurring condition with "flares" (active or new patches of eczema — which look red, scaly, and/or bumpy) and remissions (when eczema is not as active). Some people always seem to have some active areas. There are no definite cures for eczema, although patients can achieve good control and live comfortably.

To learn more about how to get involved and help "shine a light" on eczema, visit eczemahelp.ca/shiningalight.

About Atopic Dermatitis

AD is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition. It is characterized by periods of dry, itchy, inflamed skin that can crack, ooze, and bleed. These periods of worsening symptoms are known as flares. It is estimated that 11% of children and 7% of adults live with AD.

About the Eczema Society of Canada:

The Eczema Society of Canada is a registered Canadian charity dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians living with eczema. Its mandate is to provide education, support, awareness, advocacy, and research. To learn more, visit www.eczemahelp.ca.

