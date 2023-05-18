Visuals available here

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - At the ground-breaking ceremony for its Écoparc Saint-Bruno multi-industry complex, Montoni Group today announced the site's first two tenants: Master Group and Colabor. The two companies will open their facilities in fall 2023 for Colabor and fall 2024 for Master Group, in this multi-use facility that will enable each of them to optimize their commercial operations while contributing to the boom in industrial activity in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

When completed, this $450-million next-generation industrial complex will comprise 1.6 million square feet of leasable logistics spaces. With its strategic location near the junction of two major roadways, Autoroute 30 and Route 116, it will be a vital link in the North American logistics chain.

An industrial campus like no other in Québec, adapted to occupants' needs

The industrial campus is unique in all respects, and its occupants will benefit from the highest sustainability standards. Designed to be the benchmark for logistics hubs of the future, Écoparc Saint-Bruno will combine energy efficiency, environmental protection and mixed uses.

Its more than 1.6 million square feet of building spaces are targeting two major environmental certifications: Canada's Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB), Design and Performance, and the U.S.'s LEED Gold Core and Shell. Ultimately, the site design aims to achieve a zero-carbon footprint, demonstrating that the buildings have no climate impact over a full year of operation.

The plans for the two low-environmental-footprint buildings call for the complete preservation of 471,147 square feet of ecologically valuable natural habitats along with the creation of 842,114 square feet of green spaces. To ensure an attractive working environment and occupant wellness, the Écoparc industrial campus will feature services and spaces dedicated to relaxation areas, adapted to individual needs.

The new site is a perfect fit for the strategic expansion plans of The Master Group, a North American leader in distribution of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, which will relocate its head office to Saint-Bruno and consolidate its Eastern Canada distribution operations there.

As for Colabor, a leading wholesaler of food and food-related products, the company announced in September 2022 that it would be moving its head office and warehouse from Boucherville to the new facility at Écoparc Saint-Bruno. This business decision was informed by the company's desire to occupy a building that is wholly in keeping with its strategic vision.

Quotes

"The of City Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville wants to attract high-quality companies, and is pleased to see the growing enthusiasm around Écoparc Saint-Bruno. The arrival of The Master Group and Colabor, both leaders in their respective fields, will be a boost to the industrial sector and will consolidate economic activity on our territory."

– Ludovic Grisé Farand, Mayor, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

"With our move to this new building, we are embarking on a new chapter in our history, positioning ourselves for the next steps in our strategic plan as the undisputed leader in the Québec food services industry. This green initiative is a true reflection of our values and ambitions as a company with sustainable growth objectives. It will benefit not only Colabor and our people, but all of our customers and partners as well."

– Louis Frenette, President and CEO, Colabor

"Our goal with this new building is to give ourselves the means to fulfil our ambitions and to support those of all our employees and partners. This milestone is an essential step in our journey to ensure continued success as well as future growth. We have a long-standing business relationship with Montoni Group and we are delighted to partner with it in this project, which is part of a strategy of sustainability and offers features that are entirely consistent with The Master Group's needs and our commitment to excellence."

– Louis Saint-Laurent, CEO, The Master Group

"I am immeasurably proud of the interest generated in this multi-use green industrial campus, which is setting a new net-zero-carbon standard in the industrial building category. We are committed to developing sustainable buildings with our clients' values as a core element of our business vision. I extend a warm welcome to these two new tenants, and I am sure that by setting up shop at Écoparc Saint-Bruno, they will consolidate their growth in Eastern Canada."

– Dario Montoni, President, Montoni Group

About MONTONI

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 500 projects representing more than 20 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 22 million square feet under development. A proud holder of the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for more than 20 years, Montoni Group has secured itself a prime position, holding large land portfolios across the Greater Montréal area. The company distinguishes itself by offering a full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management.

A LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has completed more than 4.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings. Among projects under way, it is also targeting LEED certification for close to 7 million square feet, and Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) accreditation for nearly 2 million square feet. In addition, MONTONI has committed to making environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria a permanent strategic reflex.

For more information: www.groupemontoni.com.

About The Master Group

The Master Group is Canada's largest and one of North America's leading heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry distributors. The company celebrated 70 years in business in March 2022 and has been named one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies since 2010. Today, the company employs over 1,300 dynamic and dedicated team members. Together, the Master team serves the industry from 85 branches and five distribution centres across Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.master.ca.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and food-related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets (HRI) in Québec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. The group's head office is located at its facility in Boucherville, where it also coordinates its wholesale operations. Colabor also operates other distribution facilities in the Province of Québec. Through these two segments, the group distributes specialty food products such as meat, fresh fish and seafood, as well as general food- and food-related products under the Broadline Distribution banner.

colabor.com/en/groupe-colabor-en/

SOURCE MONTONI

For further information: Media inquiries: Alexandra Cordisco-Moreau, Advisor, Public Affairs and Communications, MONTONI, 514 464-8124, [email protected]