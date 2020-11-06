ECOPact launches across Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Following its rollout in Europe and the US, Lafarge Canada introduces ECOPact, the industry's broadest range of green concrete, delivering high-performing, sustainable and circular benefits with the opportunity to reuse materials in construction. This introduction is an essential component of the company's strategy to advance the transition towards low-carbon and circular construction.

David Redfern, President & CEO Eastern Canada, explains: "ECOPact, the first Canadian CO2 reduced concrete brand, represents an important step and redefines our approach to minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. When people choose ECOPact, they reduce the carbon footprint of a cubic meter of concrete by a minimum of 30% and it can be certified, empowering owners, municipalities and specifiers with the ability to include the impact on climate as a criterion in their procurement process."

"Western Canadian communities are driven to decarbonize," says Brad Kohl, President & CEO Western Canada. "We are dedicated to changing the way we build, with innovative solutions that maximize performance and quality while reducing the impact of greenhouse gas emissions."

With the rollout of ECOPact across the Americas, the company makes a significant contribution to sustainable construction, where it sells roughly 15 million m3 of ready-mix concrete every year.

ECOPact is sold at a range of low-carbon levels, from 30% to 70% less carbon emissions compared to standard concrete. Future product expansion in the coming months will allow up to 100% reduction in carbon emissions compared to standard concrete. Where regulatory conditions allow, ECOPact products integrate upcycled construction and demolition materials, further closing the resource loop.

With this new ECOPact green concrete range LafargeHolcim aims to continue to lead the way in sustainable and circular construction. With one-third of its net sales already in sustainable solutions, LafargeHolcim offers the broadest portfolio of low-carbon products and technologies. With the industry's leading Research and Development (R&D) organization, the company dedicates 50% of its innovation resources to low carbon solutions, with 40% of its patents currently in this area.

Global roll-out of green concrete ECOPact accelerating sustainable and circular construction:

ECOPact green concrete marks latest addition to sustainable solutions

After Europe introduction into North and Latin America

introduction into North and New era of high-performing, green and circular concrete

About Lafarge Canada

Lafarge is the largest supplier of building materials in Canada and is part of the global LafargeHolcim group. On its net zero journey LafargeHolcim will accelerate circular construction by increasing the use of recycled materials in its products and processes while recovering materials at the end of their life cycle. In 2019 alone, LafargeHolcim recycled 48 million tons of waste making it a world leader in waste solutions, contributing to cleaner cities while preserving earth's finite resources. With a workforce of 6,000 employees and 400 sites across Canada, Lafarge Canada's mission is to provide solutions that build better cities and communities. Cement, aggregates, ready-mix and precast concrete, asphalt mixes, paving and construction, we add value to every project.

More information is available on www.lafarge.ca

Follow us on LinkedIn @LafargeCanada

For further information/Media inquiries :

Eastern Canada: [email protected];

Western Canada: [email protected]



SOURCE Lafarge Canada Inc.

Related Links

https://www.lafarge.ca/

