The environment and clean technologies will be key elements in Canada's economic recovery. Issues related to the fight against climate change were obviously very present before COVID-19, but the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to increase the pace of the green transition. Sustainable business practices and clean technologies can help SMEs offer products of equal or higher quality using fewer resources and less energy and generating less waste. Businesses and organizations have much to gain from putting into place environmental measures that will enable them to maintain their competitiveness and mitigate future climate impacts, while also meeting the growing global demand for clean technologies.

Clean technology projects for a strong economy

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, acting on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced funding for Annexair and Ulysse Biotech. Minister Champagne was accompanied by the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

The repayable contributions are broken down as follows:

Annexair: $2 million . CED's assistance will enable the company to reduce the carbon footprint of its new intelligent plant and to complete its German-inspired manufacturing park by acquiring digital equipment (including a laminator, autonomous handling units, assembly stations and production management software). The project, which aims to ensure and accelerate the company's growth, notably by increasing its production capacity and improving its productivity, will lead to the creation of 20 highly specialized positions





The Government of Canada is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Climate-friendly measures have also been defined as the cornerstone of a plan aimed at supporting and creating one million jobs across the country. This assistance reflects the Government of Canada's willingness to build a more competitive, more productive and greener economy.



Quotes

"The climate crisis remains one of the most important challenges of our time. It is therefore essential to encourage local companies to develop more environmentally friendly processes and products, while at the same time improving their competitive advantages and future prospects. Besides fostering the competitiveness of our industries and promoting economic growth, reducing our environmental footprint also helps build healthier communities."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Since the start of the pandemic, the federal government has been there to help families and protect jobs in the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec regions. Now, as we prepare for the economic recovery, we continue to do so by giving a big boost to local businesses. By going green, we will be able to create good jobs in well-paying sectors going forward, while also fighting climate change. We won't let our local families down."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The Government of Canada has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand-in-hand. Our activities include making strategic investments in clean technologies. By helping SMEs in the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec regions become more innovative and competitive, and by supporting innovation in the development of greener technologies and products, we are also preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The clean technology sector represents 3.2% of Canada's GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position Canada as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index.





GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.





, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED's minimum target for investments in clean technologies in 2019-2020 was $25M . This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly $42M invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint.





. This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. Through this program, CED supports emerging and well-established sectors aiming, among other things, to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and atmospheric pollutants.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.



