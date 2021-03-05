Government of Canada grants over $1.7 million to help three organizations in the region go green and create and maintain 17 jobs.

MALARTIC, QC, March 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The environment and clean technologies will be key elements in Canada's economic recovery. Issues related to the fight against climate change were obviously very present before COVID-19, but the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to increase the pace of the green transition. Sustainable business practices and clean technologies can help SMEs offer products of equal or higher quality using fewer resources and less energy and generating less waste. Businesses and organizations have much to gain from putting into place environmental measures that will enable them to maintain their competitiveness and mitigate future climate impacts, while also meeting the growing global demand for clean technologies.

Clean technology projects for a strong economy

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions), today announced funding for ASDR Canada, the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association and H2Lab.

The contributions are broken down as follows:

ASDR Canada: $713,250 ; repayable contribution. CED's funding will help the business improve its capacity for innovation, productivity and commercialization through a project that includes: laboratory and field trials of a pilot unit for optimizing the efficiency of ozone and catalytic ozonation; the implementation of technological tools to ensure optimal management of manufacturing operations; and the implementation of a commercialization strategy. ASDR Canada's project will lead to the creation of 15 jobs.

The Government of Canada is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Climate-friendly measures have also been defined as the cornerstone of a plan aimed at supporting and creating one million jobs across the country. This assistance reflects the Government of Canada's willingness to build a more competitive, more productive and greener economy.

Quotes

"The climate crisis remains one of the most important challenges of our time. It is therefore essential to encourage businesses and organizations, such as ASDR Canada, the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association and H2Lab, to develop more environmentally friendly processes and products, while at the same time improving their competitive advantages and future prospects. Besides fostering the competitiveness of our industries and promoting economic growth, reducing our environmental footprint also helps build healthier communities."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions)

"The Government of Canada has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand-in-hand. Our activities include making strategic investments in clean technologies. By helping SMEs in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region become more innovative and competitive, and by supporting innovation in the development of greener technologies and products, we are also preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The clean technology sector represents 3.2% of Canada's GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position Canada as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED's minimum target for investments in clean technologies in 2019-2020 was $25M . This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly $42M invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint.

. This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. Through this program, CED supports emerging and well-established sectors aiming, among other things, to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and atmospheric pollutants.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

