Eco Guardian Launches Canada-Wide eCommerce Store for Sustainable Food Packaging

Buy Local. Ship Fast. Serve Sustainably.

NEWMARKET, ON, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Eco Guardian, a leading Canadian innovator in eco-friendly food and beverage packaging, proudly announces the launch of its Online store, offering fast and easy access to premium, compostable packaging solutions for businesses and households across Canada.

Whether managing a café, organizing an outdoor event, planning a party, or stocking a breakroom or home office, Eco Guardian now delivers high-performance, sustainable packaging—right to your door.

bamboo food bowl, forest collection, food container (CNW Group/Eco Guardian)

Now Open:

www.ecoguardian.com

Customers across the country can shop a curated selection of compostable and recyclable products, including:

PLA-lined coffee cups and compostable lids

Forest Collection bamboo food containers

bamboo food containers Elegance Collection Bagasse plates made from sugarcane fiber

made from sugarcane fiber Paper food containers and durable birchwood cutlery

A full range of BPI Certified, compostable, recyclable, and biodegradable food service and tableware options

Sourcing sustainable food packaging has never been easier for time strapped consumers and busy owner- operators. The store is ideal for:

Independent cafés and coffee shops

Restaurants and Food trucks

Grocery and convenience stores

Family gatherings, birthdays, weddings, catered events, and camping trips

Office kitchens and staff breakrooms

Reducing plastic waste has never been easier.

Launch Offers

Same-Day Shipping for orders placed before 12 PM (local time zones where available)

for orders placed before (local time zones where available) 50% Off Shipping during the store launch celebration

Proudly Serving Customers Across Canada

From Toronto to Vancouver, Halifax to Calgary, St. John's to Winnipeg—Eco Guardian is your national partner in Sustainable packaging.

To meet growing demand, Eco Guardian is opening a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Aurora Ontario to produce Made In Canada hot and cold cups and paper food containers, further reinforcing its commitment to local production, sustainability, and innovation.

"Eco Guardian is committed to helping Canadians reduce plastic waste without sacrificing quality, performance, or speed. Our eCommerce platform empowers foodservice operators, offices, and everyday households to make sustainable choices—conveniently and locally."

— Anil Abrol, CEO, Eco Guardian

Eco Guardian – Clean Products. Pure Future.

SOURCE Eco Guardian

Media & Contact Information: Website: www.ecoguardian.com, Email: [email protected], Phone: 905-235-4015