Eco Guardian Introduces The Elegance Collection: Compostable Plates with a Touch of Gold

NEWMARKET, ON, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Eco Guardian is excited to announce the launch of the Elegance Collection, a new line of certified compostable plates just in time for the holiday season. Hosts seeking a refined and sustainable option for their events need look no further. Serving a large crowd without creating unnecessary waste has never been easier with the new Club Pack, available in 3 different convenient sizes.

The Elegance Collection features:

Elegance Collection Bagasse compostable plates. Club Pack. Eco Guardian. Sugarcane fibre with sophisticated gold rim. (CNW Group/Eco Guardian)

7" Plates : Perfect for appetizers and desserts, 100 per box.

: Perfect for appetizers and desserts, 100 per box. 9" Dinner Plates : Ideal for main courses and any entré, 100 per box.

: Ideal for main courses and any entré, 100 per box. 12.5" Oval Plates: Great for serving large dishes platter style with 50 per box.

The Elegance Collection Club Packs contain zero excess packaging. "With the launch of our Elegance Collection, skipping the dishes this holiday season has never been easier. Our new range brings sophistication and convenience to your festive gatherings, allowing you to focus on what truly matters – celebrating with loved ones."

Key Features:

Strong and Durable : Made from sugarcane fibre, these plates are designed to withstand all types of food. Ideal for both hot and cold foods.

: Made from sugarcane fibre, these plates are designed to withstand all types of food. Ideal for both hot and cold foods. Stylish and Eco-Friendly : The gold-rimmed plates add a touch of sophistication to any table setting while being 100% compostable and recyclable. The gold rim colour is food grade.

: The gold-rimmed plates add a touch of sophistication to any table setting while being 100% compostable and recyclable. The gold rim colour is food grade. Microwave and Freezer Safe: The plates are versatile and multifunctional, making hosting easier than ever.

Whether you are hosting a Christmas party, dinner party, wedding, or catering a family gathering, the Elegance Collection will add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your event.

Availability: The Elegance Collection will be available in retail stores starting late November and on-line December 10th at www.ecoguardian.com.

About Eco Guardian:

Eco Guardian has been at the forefront of providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the food service and packaging industry for over 20 years. Our mission is to make the world a greener place, one product at a time.

SOURCE Eco Guardian

For more information, please contact: Jon Barnes, Marketing Director, Tel. 1 289-914-0230, E- mail: [email protected]