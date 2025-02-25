Eco Guardian Announces Upcoming Sustainable Packaging Manufacturing Facility in Ontario

A Major Step Toward Strengthening Canada's Eco-Friendly Supply Chain Amid Trade Uncertainty

NEWMARKET, ON, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Eco Guardian, a leading innovator in sustainable packaging solutions is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ontario, set to be fully operational in Q4 2025. This strategic expansion enhances Eco Guardian's ability to produce high-quality, compostable, and recyclable paper cups and bowls in Canada, reducing dependency on foreign imports and reinforcing the 'Made in Canada' movement.

"With increasing global trade uncertainties, businesses across Canada are looking for reliable, locally sourced solutions," said Anil Abrol, President & CEO of Eco Guardian. "This new facility will ensure that Canadian businesses have direct access to high-quality, eco-friendly, Made-in-Canada packaging without the risk of cost increases due to tariffs and supply chain disruptions associated with overseas imports."

A Commitment to Sustainability & Innovation

Eco Guardian's facility will produce 100% compostable and recyclable paper products, meeting the highest environmental standards. The company is committed to reducing carbon footprints by leveraging sustainable raw materials, cutting-edge manufacturing processes, and responsible sourcing practices.

Key highlights of the new facility:

A large-scale manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 2 billion cups annually

Advanced sustainable production technologies

Fully recyclable and compostable product lines

Use of a variety of sustainable materials , including FSC-certified paper, compostable linings, and bamboo paper

, including FSC-certified paper, compostable linings, and bamboo paper Local job creation and economic impact in Ontario

A Response to Market Needs & Trade Challenges

The launch of this facility aligns with the growing demand for Canadian-made packaging solutions as businesses navigate rising costs and delays in international trade. With food service providers, retailers, and distributors seeking stable supply chains, Eco Guardian is positioned to meet this demand with reliable, high-volume production.

"This is more than just a facility launch—it's a shift toward self-reliant, sustainable manufacturing in Canada," added Abrol. "We are excited to partner with businesses looking for high-quality, ethically produced packaging that aligns with Canada's commitment to a greener future."

Custom-Designed Solutions for Customer Needs

In addition to paper cups and bowls, Eco Guardian's manufacturing facility will have the capability to produce custom-designed food packaging solutions. This includes burger boxes, fry boxes, paper trays, and more, catering to food service providers and retailers looking for environmentally friendly, Made-in-Canada alternatives.

Collaborating with CIBC

Eco Guardian is proud to work with CIBC, a leading financial institution that shares our commitment to fostering sustainable business growth in Canada. This collaboration underscores the confidence in our vision and helps drive innovation in eco-friendly manufacturing. Working with CIBC, we aim to expand our reach and connect with businesses that prioritize sustainability and local sourcing.

Anil Abrol, President and CEO, has expressed thanks to CIBC, and stated: "The CIBC team has shown full faith in Eco Guardian's vision, not only by investing in our current manufacturing equipment but also by committing to collaborate with Eco Guardian in its future growth plans."

Pre-Orders & Early Access Opportunities

Eco Guardian is now working with businesses looking to secure priority production slots ahead of the facility's full-scale launch in Q4 2025. Early partners will benefit from exclusive bulk pricing and sustainable supply agreements.

About Eco Guardian

Eco Guardian is a Canadian leader in sustainable food packaging, offering a range of compostable, recyclable, and eco-friendly products for food service and retail. Committed to innovation and environmental responsibility, Eco Guardian is helping businesses transition to greener solutions that reduce waste and carbon footprints.

