Eco Guardian Focused on Saving the Planet Wins Again

Fifteen years ago, Eco Guardian's simple idea of – replacing single-use plastic bags with reusable bags, in order to reduce the staggering amount of plastic bags that are polluting the planet – has turned into a portfolio of environmentally friendly products. Today they have been selected on the Canadian Business' Growth 500 List for the 5 th consecutive year.

Pure Products. Clean Future.™ Is the statement that summarizes Eco Guardian's vision. Anil Abrol, President & CEO, is humbled and delighted to see the progress of his idea and attributes the success to his dedicated team and valued customers. "All I knew at the time, was that I wanted a cleaner planet and thought that replacing single-use plastic bags with reusable bags would be a great start. That idea has led us to creating a portfolio of environmentally friendly foodservice and food packaging products to replace single-use plastic in the foodservice industry," explained Abrol. In Canada, up to 15 billion plastic bags are used every year.1 Abrol's reusable bag idea certainly has grown since then; the company now develops, markets and sells tableware and foodservice packaging containers for take-out, delivery, grab & go, home-meal-replacement, in-room and in-flight service, food processors and retailers; that can be composted, recycled or reused.

With the recent announcement of the Canadian plastics ban going into play in 2021, Canada is catching up to Eco Guardian's vision of a cleaner planet. Eco Guardian hopes to continue growing as their continued growth means less single-use plastic is being used, that they say, is a win-win.

