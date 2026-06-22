Eco-anxiety in the workplace: Beneva publishes guide for SMEs

QUEBEC CITY, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - With climate change continuing to raise concerns, eco-anxiety is emerging as a key mental health issue in the workplace. Announced at the inaugural summit of Québec Capitale Climat in 2025, a study has since been conducted by the Université Laval's Research Chair in Mental Health, Self-Management and Work, powered by Beneva.

Based on responses from 2,020 employees and managers, this first large-scale analysis of SMEs reveals that environmental concern is high at 59.3 out of 100, while consequences on performance remain moderate at 28.7 out of 100. This gap provides a strategic window of opportunity to mitigate the negative effects on wellbeing and performance, especially since eco-anxiety has been added to the list of mental health risk factors in the workplace.

At a recent business webinar on eco-anxiety in the workplace, the same conclusion was drawn by those in attendance: better understanding the issue is a step in the right direction. In addition to the phenomenon and the main findings of the study, it covered how this paradigm shift can serve as a catalyst for mobilization, discussion and sustainable engagement within organizations.

"Eco-anxiety should not be seen solely as a risk, but as a sign of commitment and awareness among employees and managers. Thankfully, the feeling of helplessness is offset by a high level of hope, which acts as a protective shield, providing a valuable opportunity for development. Organizations that embrace and proactively respond to these changes will be able to strengthen their culture, mobilize their teams and accelerate their transition to more sustainable practices", said Christelle Lim-Severe, Sustainability Practice Leader at Beneva.

More than just numbers, the study reminds us that eco-anxiety is an early warning sign for mental health issues. It points to a prevention tactic that SMEs have every interest in adopting now, through simple, gradual and tailored actions.

Organizations wishing to delve deeper into the findings and implement concrete actions are encouraged to consult our comprehensive guide on eco-anxiety in the workplace.

About Beneva

Beneva is the country's largest mutual insurance company, with 3.8 million members and over 6,500 employees dedicated to protecting people. Its caring approach founded on human values and shared by its employees is anchored in its mutualist roots. Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance in 2020, the company consolidated its pan-Canadian presence through its merger with Gore Mutual in 2026. With $30.3 billion in combined assets, it stands out for its diverse offerings in Group Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance as well as Individual Insurance and Financial Services. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, visit beneva.ca.

SOURCE Beneva

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