Action Anxiety Day: Beneva driving tangible action to manage anxiety

QUEBEC CITY, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - On Action Anxiety Day, Beneva is joining the collective effort to raise awareness, improve understanding of anxiety, break down misconceptions, and help people manage it more effectively. To mark the occasion, some Beneva buildings are lit in orange and blue from June 9 to 11 in support of the cause.

Beneva and the CHUM Foundation partner to bring an animal-assisted therapy program to hospitals Speed Speed

Placing people at the heart of its actions, Beneva believes that caring for individuals is a shared responsibility. This commitment is reflected through a range of initiatives, including efforts to humanize care environments and better address anxiety-related needs in all aspects of life.

Animal-assisted therapy: helping manage anxiety in care settings

In partnership with the CHUM Foundation, Beneva has helped roll out an animal-assisted therapy program at the hospital, benefiting patients in palliative care, addiction medicine, and psychiatry units.

By helping patients express their emotions, this approach supports anxiety management, humanizing care environments, and supports healthcare professionals in their work. It highlights the value of complementary approaches, especially in situations where people are particularly vulnerable.

"We see an immediate impact on patients' anxiety. Some individuals who tend to withdraw quickly become calmer, open up, and engage in new ways. The presence of an animal creates trust, which makes care easier," said Florence Harel, Nurse at the CHUM.

Beneva's investment in this initiative is already delivering tangible benefits, as shown in the video.

A mutual going beyond insurance

On Action Anxiety Day, Beneva is reaffirming its commitment to being part of a broader movement--working alongside communities and partners who support people every day, especially during times of vulnerability.

"When we better understand anxiety and support it collectively, we help build a more compassionate society--for today and for future generations. That's why since 2022, we have committed to investing more than $5.6 million in anxiety prevention, our primary philanthropic focus. We will continue along this path by strengthening our initiatives, mobilizing our partners, and keeping psychological health at the heart of our actions," said Martin Robert, Executive Vice-President and Leader, Talent, Culture and Communication at Beneva.

These investments have supported research projects as well as the development and enhancement of more than 100 anxiety management tools.

To learn more about how Beneva is contributing to anxiety prevention, one concrete step at a time, please consult its 2025 Impact Report.

About Beneva

Beneva is the country's largest mutual insurance company, with 3.8 million members and over 6,500 employees dedicated to protecting people. Its caring approach founded on human values and shared by its employees is anchored in its mutualist roots. Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance in 2020, the company consolidated its pan-Canadian presence through its merger with Gore Mutual in 2026. With $30.3 billion in combined assets, it stands out for its diverse offerings in Group Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance as well as Individual Insurance and Financial Services. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, visit beneva.ca.

SOURCE Beneva

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