QUEBEC CITY, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - In light of persistent inflation, rising housing costs and economic uncertainty, financial stress is now an important health marker. This is just one of the key findings highlighted in Beneva's Health Report, which analyzes group insurance plan usage trends across different age groups and highlights how financial pressure influences behaviour, healthcare needs and the employee experience.

Needs that change through life

Beneva's analysis reveals that financial pressure and its impact on health varies at every stage of life, with a similar path from one generation to the next. Since coverage needs change from one age group to the next, group insurance must respond to evolving life stages and high-impact events that transcend age.

Young adults (ages 18-30): Cost of living, job insecurity and social comparison fuel early financial anxiety, leading to the growing demand for quick access to psychological support as well as the recognition of mental health issues.

Mid-life adults (ages 31-50): The growing number of responsibilities compounds time pressures and access to care. Delays in receiving care can lead to worsening health problems, with increasing repercussions on costs and work continuity.

Pre-retirees (ages 51-65): When preparing for retirement, the focus turns to long-term income security, the lack of financial flexibility and the idea that decisions are increasingly consequential. Striking a balance between health, work and retirement and the risk of chronic illness and complexity of treatment becomes paramount.

Critical illness (all ages): Critical illness diagnoses tend to result in immediate financial stress, income disruption, unexpected out-of-pocket costs and other health-related expenses, and require tailored coverage designed to cover often long and intensive support.

To find out more, read Connecting The Dots, Beneva's Health Report.

Preparing now for better support tomorrow

Beyond generational differences, clear overarching trends are observed by Beneva, which include rising healthcare costs related to an uptick in chronic illness claims, a rise in the importance of prevention and prompt access to care. While these pressures seem more apparent in veteran employees, they take root much earlier on, influenced by stress, lifestyle habits and access to support.

"Financial pressure is no longer a peripheral issue. It directly shapes mental and physical health, with actual impacts on absenteeism, presenteeism and productivity. Health needs do not reset from one generation to the next – they carry over, evolve and span life stages and careers. Group benefits plans must be proactive and focus on long-term health promotion and prevention and move away from being simply reactive to current needs," said Éric Trudel, Executive Vice-President and Leader, Group Insurance at Beneva.

While data shows that the use of employee assistance programs (EAPs) peaks mid-career, Gen Z employees are already expressing an emerging need. According to Beneva's Health Trends and Insights report, group insurance can have a positive effect on prevention and balance throughout the life cycle. Anticipating changing needs while supporting today's workforce is key to ensuring plan sustainability and a healthy workplace.

About Beneva

Beneva is the country's largest mutual insurance company, with 3.8 million members and over 6,500 employees dedicated to protecting people. Its caring approach founded on humane values and shared by its employees is anchored in its mutualist roots. Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance in 2020, the company consolidated its pan-Canadian presence through its merger with Gore Mutual in 2026. With $30.3 billion in combined assets, it stands out for its diverse offerings in Group Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance as well as Individual Insurance and Financial Services. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, visit beneva.ca.

SOURCE Beneva

Information: Media relations, 1-866-332-3806, [email protected]