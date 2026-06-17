Beneva rolls out new initiatives to support individuals living with cancer

A comprehensive approach combining human support and social commitment

QUEBEC CITY, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - A cancer diagnosis often comes as a shock, disrupting every aspect of a person's life--personal, family, professional, as well as day-to-day routines. Fully aware of the challenges faced by those affected and their loved ones, Beneva is strengthening its efforts to provide more tangible and compassionate support throughout their journey.

Expanded coverage to better support individuals undergoing treatment

As part of this commitment, Beneva is expanding its oncology coverage to better meet the needs of individuals undergoing treatment. As of September 1, cooling caps used during chemotherapy treatments will be covered for all group insurance plans at no additional cost, under the therapeutic devices clause. By helping to reduce hair loss, these treatments offer comfort and relief to those affected, further reinforcing Beneva's commitment to improving quality of life.

Practical tools to assist members and workplaces

In addition, Beneva has developed a self-service toolkit designed to support the overall well-being of plan members and their loved ones. It includes practical information and resources to help better support individuals affected by cancer. A workplace health toolkit focused on cancer has also been created to equip employers with tools to support their employees.

"Behind every diagnosis is a person and loved ones who must cope with uncertainty, major decisions and a significant emotional burden. Whether through acts of solidarity, support programs or awareness initiatives, the measures we're putting forward reflect our commitment to providing meaningful support and conveying a message of hope to those navigating the cancer journey," said Éric Trudel, Executive Vice-President and Leader, Group Insurance, at Beneva.

A collective commitment to provide better support in the workplace

Furthermore, Beneva is proud to have signed the Canadian Cancer and Work Charter on June 10, a nationwide initiative that brings employers together around a shared commitment: better supporting individuals affected by cancer in their working lives. Through these initiatives, Beneva reaffirms its commitment to supporting those living with cancer and their loved ones, while contributing to the creation of more compassionate, inclusive and supportive environments.

About Beneva

Beneva is the country's largest mutual insurance company, with 3.8 million members and over 6,500 employees dedicated to protecting people. Its caring approach founded on human values and shared by its employees is anchored in its mutualist roots. Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance in 2020, the company consolidated its pan-Canadian presence through its merger with Gore Mutual in 2026. With $30.3 billion in combined assets, it stands out for its diverse offerings in Group Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance as well as Individual Insurance and Financial Services. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, visit beneva.ca.

SOURCE Beneva

Information: Media relations, 1-866-332-3806, [email protected]