Ontario Collaborative Innovation Platform Will Drive Industry-Academic Research Collaborations For Innovation And Growth

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - eCampusOntario is launching the next phase of the Ontario Collaborative Innovation Platform (OCIP), strengthening the connection between expert researchers from Ontario's postsecondary institutions and private sector businesses.

With the objective of expediting innovation and bridging the gap between industry and academia, OCIP facilitates dynamic partnerships between Ontario businesses and academic researchers, furthering the exchange of ideas, expertise, and resources. By capitalizing on the applied research capabilities housed within Ontario's higher education institutions, OCIP empowers businesses to accelerate product development, enhance productivity, and bring groundbreaking innovations to market.

"OCIP marks an important stride forward in fortifying Ontario's innovation ecosystem," says Robert Luke, CEO of eCampusOntario. "We believe that by harnessing the collaborative potential between industry and academia, we can catalyze impactful research, drive economic advancement, and cultivate a generation of skilled innovators who will shape Ontario's future."

The OCIP platform creates synergy between Ontario businesses and academic researchers, utilizing their strengths to solve R&D challenges, secure funding, and unlock new avenues for growth. This transformative approach boasts several key benefits:

Cross-Pollination of Expertise:

OCIP connects the extensive research strength of academic institutions with the real-world challenges faced by businesses, fostering the collaborative environment necessary to create innovation breakthroughs. Real-World Learning Initiatives: Researchers and learners gain invaluable experience by contributing to real-world research projects, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical application.

Real-World Learning Initiatives:

Showcase for Expertise:

More Opportunities for Funded Research:

Efficient Funding Access:

About OCIP:

The Ontario Collaborative Innovation Platform (OCIP), an initiative of eCampusOntario, fosters connections between Ontario's postsecondary researchers and local businesses, propelling innovation, economic growth, and R&D advancement. By leveraging the expertise and resources of academic institutions, OCIP accelerates the journey from concept to market, creating a thriving innovation ecosystem across Ontario.

About eCampusOntario:

eCampusOntario is a provincially funded non-profit organization that leads a consortium of the province's publicly funded colleges, universities and indigenous institutes to develop and test online learning tools to advance the use of education technology and digital learning environments.

SOURCE eCampusOntario

For further information: For media inquiries or more information about OCIP, please contact: Sherrilynne Starkie, PR Advisor to eCampus Ontario, [email protected], (613) 400-3654