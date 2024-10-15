TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - In a groundbreaking development for higher education in Canada, eCampusOntario has officially launched Digital Campus Canada, a comprehensive suite of value-added services designed to support Digital Transformation (Dx) for postsecondary institutions.

Digital Transformation (Dx) is the use of digital technologies and pedagogies, informed by research and evidence, to support learners across the entire learning lifecycle. Canada's higher education institutions are increasingly embracing Dx, changing the way Canadians learn, upskill, connect with employers, and advance their careers.

"Learners have high expectations for their postsecondary experience," said Robert Luke, CEO of eCampusOntario, "Not only do learners want career-focused education, they are looking for digital-first learning. We're here to help postsecondary institutions give learners what they need to be competitive in the future job market."

Celebrating its 10th anniversary on October 3, eCampusOntario has a long history of providing the essential supports for member institutions to enable the growth of high-quality digital learning in the province. With the launch of Digital Campus Canada, the same services are now available to both members and non-members across the country.

"Increasingly, we've been asked to provide our services to non-members outside of Ontario. Digital Campus Canada helps enable the expansion of our Dx supports nation-wide," said Rich Louttet, Head of Sector Transformation at eCampusOntario, "Institutions are looking to strengthen their competitive advantage to offer the best learning experience for their students. Through Digital Campus Canada we enable all institutions to embrace Dx and leverage platforms that enhance connections to employers, while reducing costs and increasing revenue."

Digital Campus Canada's inaugural offerings include Strategic Foresight and Executive Consultation, innovative professional development opportunities, future-forward workshops, and platforms-as-a-service to facilitate strategic partnerships. In advance of the launch of Digital Campus Canada, eCampusOntario released its Digital Transformation Guides in 2023.

"Dx helps institutions align supports for learners, educators, institutions, and employers," said Robert Luke, "We're excited to be in a position to support institutions making this important change that will be such a benefit to students."

About eCampusOntario:

eCampusOntario is a provincially funded non-profit organization that leads a consortium of the province's publicly funded colleges, universities and indigenous institutes to develop and test online learning tools to advance the use of education technology and digital learning environments.

[email protected]