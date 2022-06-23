Leading dealer-to-dealer digital automotive auction moving to summer hours in support of their mission to respect customers' time

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - EBlock's auction platform was built by buyers and with buyers in mind, creating an experience that prioritizes dealers' time above all else. EBlock auctions have set starting and ending times to allow dealers to plan and prep around a specific schedule, avoiding the need to spend the whole day watching phones or computer screens waiting for the right listings to appear.

The result of this philosophy, and the corresponding product development strategy, shines through in a recent survey conducted by the National Research Group. In this survey of 100 dealers across Canada, EBlock emerged as the clear leader amongst digital auction providers in allowing dealers to bid and buy on their own schedule*, surpassing the next highest auction provider by 17 percentage points.

That value was a key driver in EBlock's decision to move its Eastern Canada Live Auction to summer hours beginning in July.

"We understand and respect our customers' time," said Lisa Scott, Chief Revenue Officer at EBlock. "And we pride ourselves on great customer service and being proactive in meeting customer needs. Moving our Eastern Canada Live Auction from a 1:30pm start time to 10:30am is an example of delivering on both of those values. Due to the volume of consignment, our 1:30 Eastern Auction was running into the precious evening hours. With this change, our customers can continue to buy and sell inventory on our best-in-class platform, while getting back to a better work-life balance."

EBlock's Eastern Canada Live Auction features thousands of units running in virtual lanes every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. With a run list available 24 hours in advance and a set starting time, dealers can plan ahead to make the most of their time and their investment.

The results from the National Research Group survey also placed EBlock as the clear leader in offering proactive account management.

"What's nice about doing business with EBlock is that they are laser-focused on doing the right thing for the customer," said David Colquitt of Campbell Ford Sales. "They are industry experts and often bring insight into how we can better approach our wholesale strategy. They also listen to their customers, creating a digital auction environment that works with a dealerships' busy schedule. Knowing that they're customer-service driven makes doing business with them a no-brainer."

About EBlock

EBlock, an E INC brand, provides a real-time dealer-to-dealer digital auction empowering today's most innovative dealerships and wholesalers to buy and sell inventory in less time. With set auction times, run lists, and cars bought and sold in 60-seconds, EBlock's digital platform simulates the physical auction environment with a powerful end-to-end experience in a completely digital format. Find out more about EBlock at eblock.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL RESEARCH GROUP

National Research Group (NRG) is a leading global insights and strategy firm at the intersection of entertainment and technology. Rooted in four decades of industry expertise, the world's leading marketers turn to us for insights into growth and strategy for any content, anywhere, on any device.

*Data provided by National Research Group's customer brand health tracker among 100 Canadian dealers.

SOURCE EBlock Inc

For further information: Lou Laste, [email protected], 1-678-492-2737