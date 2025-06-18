State-of-the-art location poised for omnichannel expansion in Canadian automotive wholesale market.

HALIFAX, NS, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - EBlock Inc. ("EBlock" or the "Company"), a leader in automotive wholesale solutions, and a subsidiary of E Automotive Inc. ("EINC") today announced the opening of its new auction facility in Halifax, Nova Scotia. This strategic expansion underscores EBlock's commitment to its "Canada-first" strategy and its vision of blending traditional auction methods with cutting-edge digital technologies.

EBlock, a leading digital auction technology provider in Canada for nine years, has expanded its service offerings through strategic investments. These investments in technology and land development have enhanced flexibility and created new opportunities for Canadian customers. The new Halifax location is designed to accommodate all sales channels which include Online, Live Auctioneer or in-lane, furthering EBlock's omnichannel approach.

The facility will support LiveLanes™, a proprietary auction solution of the Company, which allows for real-time digital participation in live auctions in a single event and in a single marketplace. This innovation marks a significant step towards connecting the past and present of automotive wholesale with its future.

"The Halifax facility is more than just a physical location; it's a testament to our evolving vision for the automotive wholesale landscape," said EBlock President, Lisa Scott. "We are dedicated to delivering a seamless experience that combines the reliability of traditional auctions with the efficiency of digital solutions, all while supporting our customers with excellent service."

The new 6.5-acre facility can hold up to 600 vehicles, features full mechanical services, state-of-the-art reconditioning service bays, full Canadian-wide transport, and extensive on-site services, including post-sale inspections. To accommodate feature sales or customer specific events this site will also have two physical lanes with four auction blocks.

"This state-of-the-art facility offers an unprecedented blend of physical space and technology under one roof, truly unlike anything I've encountered," said Mark Chatfield, Director Atlantic Canada. "Offering Halifax area dealers an innovative and compelling alternative for their wholesaling needs is something I'm truly excited about. Our technology and services provide options that go beyond the basics, and I can't wait to bring this fresh opportunity to them."

EBlock's new Halifax facility is set to open its doors in July, 2025 followed by a grand opening in September 2025. These events will showcase the Company's innovative technologies and commitment to exceptional service.

While the Halifax location has gone through custom upfitting, EBlock has secured a longterm Edmonton facility, which will be prepared to host omnichannel auctions replicating the Halifax model. The Edmonton location boasts an 8-acre lot, and will include a reconditioning building with full service bays, omnichannel auction lanes, and full technology integrations with EBlock's digital platform. The location is expected to fully open in Q4 2025.

"EBlock has established a leading digital wholesale marketplace for dealer-to-dealer transactions through ongoing investment in advanced technology," said Scott. "Our focus now includes significant expansion of our land and logistics infrastructure nationwide to support the commercial sector. This combined approach offers the entire wholesale customer base comprehensive solutions for selling assets within a dynamic marketplace. Our commitment is to provide nationwide service, integrating land and logistics with the expertise of over 600 employees and an industry-leading management team, all dedicated to serving customers in the Canadian market."

About EBlock

EBlock is evolving the automotive wholesale landscape by connecting tried-and-true wholesale strategies with digital efficiencies. The Company delivers a single marketplace that blends online and in-lane experiences, offering "Technology, Your Way" with exceptional service from industry experts. EBlock is committed to thoughtful innovation that embraces technology to connect the past and present with the future.

About EINC

EINC's mission is to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience for automotive dealers and consumers. EINC has a digital platform (the "Platform") that provides automotive dealerships with access to an online wholesale auction marketplace where they can purchase or sell vehicles to other dealers, as well as access innovative software solutions to support dealers' digital retailing and inventory management. Access to EINC's Platform is complemented by ancillary service offerings to assist dealers with supplementary auction-related needs, including driving consumer traffic to their digital properties and optimizing other business processes. E INC.'s digital wholesale marketplace goes to market under the brand EBlock, and EINC's digital retail suite of products goes to market under the brand EDealer.

