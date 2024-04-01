Eat, think and be merry: A national school nutrition program will help kids thrive

Heart & Stroke applauds commitment to children's health in federal government's pre-budget announcement

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke applauds the federal government's announcement today promising substantial, dedicated funding of $1 billion over five years for a National School Nutrition Program.

This commitment was first made in the government's 2021 election platform.

"A National School Nutrition Program will support families across the country and help children get the best possible start in life," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "These programs can improve children's learning and mental health and reduce their risk of developing chronic disease, including heart disease and stroke."

In Canada only one-third of young children (ages four to 13) eat five or more servings of vegetables and fruit each day, and older children fare even worse as only one in 10 students between Grades six to 12 meet the daily recommendations.

Families face challenges to provide healthy meals for a variety of reasons, including affordability and parents working long hours. Healthy public policies, especially those that support healthy eating, are more important than ever, as inflation has put pressure on many family household budgets, and food prices have increased dramatically.

Heart & Stroke is looking forward to seeing the program develop in such a way that it aligns with recommendations in Canada's Food Guide, includes food literacy education, and is implemented according to best practices in health equity.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy.

