East Side Games named a finalist at 2023 Technology Impact Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company") is honoured to announce its studio East Side Games (ESG) has been named a finalist in the 2023 Technology Impact Awards.

Celebrating their 30th anniversary during a ceremony Thursday (June 15), BC Tech revealed the finalists in the 2023 Technology Impact Awards (TIAs), naming East Side Games one of four finalists in the Company of the Year – Anchor category.

As per BC Tech, this award acknowledges a company that is an established leader in the BC technology industry. Winners of this award exemplify financial, strategic, and product or service excellence, and are widely recognized as anchors of British Columbia's tech ecosystem.

"We are very honoured to be nominated for this award," says Josh Nilson, co-founder and General Manager of ESG. "We started in BC as a small game studio and have grown to an anchor tech company in this amazing province. Thank you BC Tech and the outstanding ecosystem you have built."

Elin Jonsson, Chief Business Officer of ESGG, echoed Nilson's comments, noting that being named a finalist in the TIAs is a win in itself.

"We are filled with immense pride with respect to being named a TIA finalist, and are grateful to have benefited from BC's strong tech ecosystem in our growth thus far, " says Jonsson. "From a start-up in Vancouver's east side to a finalist in the category of Company of the Year – Anchor, the tech community in BC has been an integral part of East Side Games' success. We look forward to sharing more of that success as we unveil new, exciting partnerships."

Other finalists in the category include STEMCELL Technologies, Trulioo and Visier.

This is the 30th anniversary of BC Tech's Technology Impact Awards. During the 2022 awards, ESG's co-founder and general manager, Josh Nilson, was named Person of the Year. He has since been inducted into BC Tech's Innovators Hall of Fame .

"This year marks a big milestone for BC Tech, as we celebrate our 30th Anniversary alongside the companies who have made it their mission to make BC the best place to grow and scale a tech company," shared Jill Tipping, CEO of BC Tech. "It is exciting to see the impact that technology is having across industries and on the future of BC's economy."

With respect to the Company of the Year - Anchor category, presented in partnership with Blakes, BC Tech notes it was one of the highlights of the evening.

"It is a testament to the strength of BC's tech sector that we have home-grown anchors of this calibre to celebrate," shared Troy Lehman, Partner at Blakes, "We are thrilled to partner with BC Tech to present this award category and are proud to support local tech companies of all sizes on their journey to become the anchor companies of tomorrow."

ESGG would like to congratulate all finalists of the TIAs. Furthermore, the company would like to thank everyone at East Side Games who works diligently to create memorable mobile gaming experiences that players engage with every day.

All the finalists across categories can be found here . Winners of the 2023 Technology Impact Awards will be announced at the TIAs gala to be held this September.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and Trailer Park Boys: Grea$y Money.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected], 3104 - 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver BC V7X 1G4