East Side Games Group Partners with Jazwares for Squishmallows Mobile Game

Players Will Vie to Become the Ultimate Squishmallows Collectors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (ESGG) is thrilled to announce the company is working with Jazwares to develop a mobile game based on the popular Squishmallows® brand.

Since its debut in 2017, the iconic Squishmallows brand features unique collectible plush characters with diverse personalities, a unique design, and ultra soft feel. With more than 2,000 Squishmallows to date, the brand continues to captivate fans of all ages, online and in real life, in more than 55 countries. With the ongoing expansion of the Squishmallows brand into various consumer product categories, and a passionate fan base, Squishmallows will now enter the world of mobile gaming with new and iconic characters from fan favourite squads.

"Squishmallows is loved by the world over and we are incredibly excited to serve and expand its audience with new levels of fun and interactivity that is only possible with our mobile game. We can't wait to share more about how players and fans alike will be able to play with their favourite Squish," says Jason Bailey, CEO of ESGG.

As more than 200 million Squishmallows have been sold worldwide, it's no surprise the brand has won awards globally including seven Toy of the Year awards from the Toy Association, as well as the Top-Selling Toy of the Year award and the Top-Selling Toy of the Year award by Supercategory in the Plush category in the U.S. and Canada, from NPD (now Circana).

"The Squishmallows phenomenon and worldwide demand have elevated the brand to new heights, including innovative cross-category partnerships," said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. "As the Squishmallows community continues to grow and diversify, our collaboration with East Side Games will help us deliver new fan-focused mobile gaming experiences."

"We are deeply honored and excited to work with one of the most powerful and recognized toy brands in the industry to bring even more joy to the incredible Squishmallows universe," says Wally Nguyen, Chief Revenue Officer of ESGG.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, and Doctor Who: Lost in Time.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT JAZWARES

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with an award-winning, robust portfolio of wholly owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows, Pokémon, Star Wars, CoComelon, Fortnite, AEW, Adopt Me!, Hello Kitty, and many more. In addition to toys, offerings also include Metaverse gaming, costumes, and products for pets. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

