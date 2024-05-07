East Side Games Group Launches Cheech & Chong's Kush Kingdom, a New Match-3 Mobile Game!

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF), known as ESGG, proudly announces 'Cheech & Chong's Kush Kingdom', their latest mobile game featuring the iconic comedic duo. This game marks ESGG's second collaboration with Cheech & Chong, following the success of their first game, 'Cheech and Chong Bud Farm'—an idle game with over 3 million installs and an iOS store rating of 4.8/5 stars in the US. Combining the duo's signature humor with compelling puzzle gameplay, the game offers fans a hilarious and engaging experience. Building on the success of Bud Farm Munchie Match, 'Cheech & Chong's Kush Kingdom' continues ESGG's expansion within the GameKit framework, showcasing record-breaking retention rates within East Side Games Group's history.

Starting May 7th 2024, 'Cheech & Chong's Kush Kingdom' will be available for download globally on both the App Store and Google Play Store. Access the game via the following link: HERE

KEY FEATURES

Boogie down with fun Match-3 gameplay puzzles featuring Cheech & Chong!

Experience thousands of out of sight levels, maaaan!

Build and decorate the far out city together with Cheech & Chong!

Unlock new business areas such as the groovy DISPENSORIA™, modelled after Cheech & Chong's real-world dispensaries!

Unlock and activate radical Cheech & Chong-inspired boosters!

The 'Cheech & Chong's Kush Kingdom' mobile game represents the latest addition to Cheech & Chong's expanding lineup of products. In the past year alone, the Cheech & Chong brand has unveiled several new dispensaries, consumer goods, and hemp THC beverages, setting the stage for an exciting roadmap filled with new launches throughout 2024.

"With Cheech & Chong's Kush Kingdom, we're not just launching a game—it's a gateway for all to immerse themselves in the Cheech & Chong universe. We invite everyone to step into a world where they can connect, laugh, and experience everything Cheech & Chong stand for, both digitally and in real life," said Jace Bueno COO of Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company.

"We continue to expand our GameKit framework, and we couldn't be more excited to implement the iconic Cheech & Chong brand with Cheech & Chong's Kush Kingdom. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering unique experiences that resonate with passionate audiences," said Jim Wagner, Chief Product Officer at East Side Games Group.

"I grew up watching Cheech & Chong's films", said Dave Walls CEO of Funkitron. "I couldn't be more excited to now offer a match-3 game featuring these iconic characters. The team put a lot of love and care into creating this game, ensuring that it captures the essence of Cheech & Chong's humor and charm. It's a fantastic blend of nostalgia and modern gameplay, and I believe fans will thoroughly enjoy the experience."

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio group's entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and Trailer Park Boys: Grea$y Money.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT CHEECH & CHONG'S GLOBAL HOLDING COMPANY

Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company, cannabis is more than just a plant — it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today.

ABOUT FUNKITRON INC

Founded in 2004 by industry veteran David Walls, Funkitron, Inc. is a leading casual game company specializing in free-to-play mobile games. Funkitron has a track record of creating innovative games like Cascade and Candy Prize, and collaborating with top brands like Scrabble and Slingo. Their latest hit game is Bud Farm Munchie Match, showcasing Funkitron's continued success in the gaming industry and their expertise in the match 3 genre.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates, and assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

CHEECH & CHONG and DISPENSORIA are trademarks licensed by Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company.

